SKY Express Adds 5 New International Destinations

SKY Express rolls out 5 new direct routes from Athens: Berlin, Hamburg, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon

New flights take off between October and December

SKY Express now covers 26 international and 33 domestic destinations

Airline touts the youngest fleet in Greece (average fleet age: 4.5 years for A320neo, 2.7 for ATR 72-600)

New Airbus A320neo aircraft added, pushing total planes to 28, with more coming in 2025

Passenger traffic soared past 5 million in 2024

SKY Express seems determined to make your Greek holiday planning a little less predictable. In a move that could only mean even bigger airport crowds and more jostling for overhead space, the airline is introducing five new direct international flights from Athens. Starting this fall, travelers can skip town for Berlin, Hamburg, Lisbon, Madrid, or Lyon without worrying about dreadful layovers.

Berlin flights begin October 16 (4 times a week)

Hamburg, Lisbon, and Madrid all launch October 24 with 3 to 5 flights weekly

Lyon joins in December with flights every Friday and Sunday

SKY Express has made a habit of adding new countries to its lineup each year, breaking some kind of internal record for route expansion that only airlines care about. “We are especially pleased to announce today the expansion of our international network with five more international destinations, reaching a total of 59,” crowed Chief Commercial Officer Gerasimos Skaltsas. “This continuous expansion is the cornerstone of our growth strategy, which is always focused on the passenger. On the needs of the passenger. We have democratized air travel in Greece. We are the only ones who have achieved so much in such a short period of time. That is why I would like to sincerely thank the entire SKY express team.” Arguably, it’s hard to miss the pride here—if only airport security shared this enthusiasm.

Fleet Grows, Passenger Numbers Soar, Elbow Room Shrinks

While tourists plot their next escape, SKY Express continues to add fresh aircraft. The fleet welcomed another Airbus A320neo, bringing the total to 11 of those sleek, battery-charging wonders (there are rumors the USB ports even work). The average age of its planes is just a few years, a rare feat in an industry often plagued by outdated equipment. By the end of 2025, the airline expects to reach 29 planes, depending on how many can be accommodated on the apron at Athens Airport.

In 2024, the airline also took delivery of two more A320neos and four ATR 72-600s, rounding out a total fleet of 27 aircraft operating in Europe. Passengers seemed to notice. More than 5 million people handed over ticket money, filling seats at a rate that makes airline accountants break into a spontaneous Greek dance.

Internationally, SKY Express isn’t just sticking “new route” stickers on a wall map. Earlier in 2024, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Vienna, Prague, Yerevan, Tbilisi, and Tirana all joined the list, offering more choices for tourists who have run out of options or had run-ins with loud Santorini cruise passengers.