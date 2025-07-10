Travel Alert: First West Nile Virus Cases Detected in Greece for 2025

Four new West Nile virus cases detected in Attica, Greece in June 2025

First Confirmed West Nile Virus Cases of 2025

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed the first West Nile virus cases in Greece for the year. Officials identified four cases in Attica within a 48-hour period, concentrating in western Attica and the Piraeus region. All affected individuals are over 65 and developed symptoms linked to encephalitis in June.

EODY released a statement: “Four cases of West Nile virus infection were identified in Attica during the past 48 hours, with likely exposure in western Attica and Piraeus.” This marks the latest seasonal increase since Greece began recording West Nile virus cases almost annually beginning in 2010.

Understanding the Risk and How the Virus Spreads

The virus circulates naturally between birds and mosquitoes, mainly those in the Culex species. Infected mosquitoes transmit the virus to humans after feeding on a host bird. People do not spread the virus to other mosquitoes or individuals. CDC officials confirm, “People are considered dead-end hosts because, unlike birds, they do not develop high enough levels of virus in their bloodstream and cannot pass the virus on to other biting mosquitoes.”

Transmission, Symptoms, and Travel Safety

Though rare, West Nile virus can pass from person to person through blood transfusions, organ transplants, or from mother to baby during pregnancy, birth, or breastfeeding. Anyone who has recently had West Nile virus should not donate blood or bone marrow for at least 120 days after diagnosis.

Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. According to public health data, about one in five people develop a fever and symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, or rash. Roughly one out of 150 infected persons may develop neurological complications that can be fatal or cause long-lasting effects.

To reduce their risk, travelers should use insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants, and stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. As stated by health experts, “Prevent getting sick with West Nile by preventing mosquito bites.”

Increased awareness remains key for tourists, as Greece has seen regular reports of West Nile virus every summer for over a decade.