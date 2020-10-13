Six Greek Resorts Make the European Top 30 of Condé Nast Traveler

Pin 0 Shares

Six fantastic Greek hotels and resorts are now featured among the 30 best resorts of Europe, as voted by the readers of the magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Greece’s six listings beat out France and Italy, which had five each. The ranking of “Top 30 Resorts in Europe: Readers’ Choice Awards 2020” is the annual award list celebrated by the industry.

The six Greek resorts that were distinguished include The Romanos, a luxurious resort hotel at Messinia, in the Peloponnes. The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino, also in Messinia, is on the list at position 12.

The Hotel MarBella in Corfu (video above) is the third Greek property on the list, followed by Sani Resort in Chalkidiki. Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Crete island took up 29th spot, and Santa Marina, a Luxury Collection Resort, Mykonos rounded out the list.