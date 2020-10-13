Greece Ranked a Top 5 Choice for Intra-European Travel H2 of 2020

Pin 0 Shares

A new study released this week by the European Travel Commission (ETC) says Greece ranks fourth among the Top 5 destination choices for Europeans seeking to travel in the next six months.

The report goes on to reveal the findings of the “Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel – Wave 1” report – where Greece is among the Top 5 destinations of choice for intra-Europe travel in the next half of the year. Greece came in right behind Spain, France, and Italy.

The study shows that Europeans are interested in travel even though the coronavirus pandemic has caused huge hurdles for them. The ETC polling shows that over half those surveyed intend to vacation within the next six months. Many of those polled said they would be traveling as early as November.

Among the biggest concerns for those travelers polled were quarantine measures, the second wave of cases, and the unpredictability of travel restrictions. The report also revealed that many people are afraid of becoming ill while on vacation.

Travel in Europe was a top choice of those polled, with 41 percent planning to go on a trip domestically and 39 percent to other European destinations. Sea and sun-seekers represented about 25 percent of those in the survey, followed by city breaks enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Safety outclassed all other considerations, and air travel was the least safe journey aspect for about one in five participants. Flexible cancellation policies and destinations with travel restrictions lifted were also key points future travelers consider.