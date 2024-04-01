Romania and Bulgaria Enter the Schengen Zone

The initial phase of Romania and Bulgaria’s integration into the Schengen Zone—the European Union’s passport-free travel zone—commenced on April 1st.

Today, the ACI Europe and the European Travel Commission marked a landmark development as Romania and Bulgaria moved closer to full integration into the Schengen Area. This critical step involved abolishing border controls at airports and seaports, setting the stage for effortless travel within the beloved European zone and promoting harmony and ease for all travellers.

Schengen is part of the fundamental fabric of European air travel, allowing a smoother passenger experience and more efficient operations with faster connecting times and streamlined checks. Facilitating travel for EU citizens in Romania and Bulgaria is an important step forward for Europe. It is about further strengthening integration and driving equality through the fundamental right to free movement. This development will have positive economic and social repercussions for local communities and the wider economy. Olivier Jankovec, ACI EUROPE Director General

Airports and air travel will be crucial in fostering more robust connections between the newly established Schengen countries and the wider community. Bulgaria and Romania have a significantly lower inclination to fly than the EU average. This suggests a significant opportunity for air traffic growth in these countries. Both countries have also played an essential role in the industry’s rebound from the COVID-19 crisis, experiencing impressive growth that surpasses pre-pandemic levels (Jan 2024 vs Jan 2019: EU -3%, Bulgaria +7%, Romania +4.3%). Joining Schengen will provide them with an additional advantage while contributing to the recovery of air travel across the EU.

Already in the remaining months of 2024, Romanian airports expect over 14 million passengers to travel within the Schengen Zone, representing some 70% of all passenger traffic. The dynamic growth of air transport in our region means that figure will reach almost 21 million passengers in 2025. David Ciceo, President of the Romanian Airport Association and ACI EUROPE Board Member

Benefits for Citizens and Travellers

The EU’s passport-free travel space is a remarkable accomplishment of European integration for its citizens. The Schengen Zone enables seamless travel across 27 countries, including 23 EU Member States. With the removal of barriers to travel between countries within the Zone, the travel experience has become much more seamless, with shorter queues and reduced administrative burden. Given the significance of intra-European travel for European airports and destinations, it is especially crucial to prioritize this aspect.



Improving connectivity to Bulgaria and Romania by integrating them into the Schengen Zone through air and sea routes is a significant milestone. This will create a more seamless travel experience for tourists, enabling them to easily navigate between Bulgaria, Romania, and other Schengen Zone countries without the hassle of passport or customs checks.

