Relocation of Bears to Zărnești Bear Sanctuary

Zărnești Sanctuary is equipped to accommodate the new arrivals.

Moving Bears for Safety and Well-being

Romanian authorities are set to transfer nearly 30 bears from Transfăgărășan to the Zărnești Bear Sanctuary (also known as Libearty Bear Sanctuary) following a Euronews Romania report about increasing bear encounters. Last year, over 400 sightings were reported in the Vidraru-Transfăgărășan area, and 120 have already been reported this year. Each sighting demands police intervention, escalating the seriousness of the situation.

The Environment Minister has committed to a rapid solution through an official order or a change in the law. This move will enhance safety for both residents and tourists, relocating bears to a protected area where they can live without causing harm.

Facilities at Zărnești Bear Sanctuary

The Zărnești Sanctuary, also known as the Libearty Bear Sanctuary, is prepared to welcome the new bears. Established in 2005 through a partnership between the Millions of Friends Association and the Zărneşti Town Hall, the sanctuary spans 69 hectares of oak forest. Facilities include trees for climbing, swimming pools, and carefully planned diets. The World Animal Protection Organization has also supported these efforts, contributing to Europe’s largest bear rescue project.

The sanctuary has rescued over 130 bears from miserable lives in confined cages. Many of these animals had never experienced basic natural behaviours like climbing trees or swimming. Until their rescue, some bears were kept in cages near restaurants, hotels, and gas stations as attractions.

Visiting the Zărnești Bear Sanctuary

Visitors can tour the sanctuary from Tuesday to Sunday, with Mondays reserved for maintenance. For the bears’ safety and welfare, children under five are not permitted, and age verification is required. Students over 25 do not receive discounts. Tours are guided and conducted in English for international visitors, with schedules varying by season.

The planned relocation to the Zărnești Sanctuary aims to ensure the safety of both humans and bears. The sanctuary’s extensive facilities and dedicated staff provide a safe haven for these animals, allowing them to live in an environment that meets their needs. The sanctuary offers a solution to rising bear encounters and promotes animal welfare and conservation.