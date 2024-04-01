Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Air Malta Closes After 50 Years

- April 1st, 2024 10:48 am

Air Malta is replaced by KM Malta Airlines, a new airline that pays tribute to its predecessor by adopting the IATA code "KM." (Photo by Neil Mewes on Unsplash)

Air Malta is replaced by KM Malta Airlines, a new airline that pays tribute to its predecessor by adopting the IATA code "KM." (Photo by Neil Mewes on Unsplash)

Share
Share
Tweet

Beginning March 31, the Maltese Islands welcome a new flag carrier that will replace the iconic Air Malta (IATA: KM, ICAO: AMC), which served the country for the past five decades.

Air Malta’s last flight, KM 103, took off from London Heathrow at 8.30 pm on Saturday, March 30, and arrived in Malta at 12.40 am on Sunday, March 31.

After Air Malta’s closure, the country welcomed KM Malta Airlines, a new airline that pays tribute to its predecessor by adopting the IATA code “KM.” According to reports from the Times of Malta, this new airline came into existence following the European Commission’s denial of the government’s plea for extra funding for Air Malta. The airline has chosen the name “Skynight” for its new identity.

KM Malta Airlines strives to mirror the achievements of easyJet, a prominent leisure carrier in Europe. Due to the implementation of the Economy Basic fare, passengers will be required to adhere to specific guidelines regarding cabin baggage size. This fare class is already a common choice among major US airlines such as Delta. However, the new Maltese flag carrier will enforce a stringent weight limit of 2 kg for these bags, setting clear expectations for passengers.

KM Malta Airlines’ summer schedule for 2024 will span from March 31st to October 26th, encompassing 17 airports across 15 prominent European cities. The airline’s network will extend to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich. This route map promises to offer travellers a rich tapestry of cultural experiences and picturesque destinations, catering to both leisure and business travellers seeking an unforgettable European adventure.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet