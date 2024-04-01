Air Malta Closes After 50 Years

Beginning March 31, the Maltese Islands welcome a new flag carrier that will replace the iconic Air Malta (IATA: KM, ICAO: AMC), which served the country for the past five decades.

Air Malta’s last flight, KM 103, took off from London Heathrow at 8.30 pm on Saturday, March 30, and arrived in Malta at 12.40 am on Sunday, March 31.

For any outstanding queries, contact on customercare.airmalta@airmalta.com or +356 21 662 211 (Open Monday – Friday from 08:00 to 20:00; Saturday – Sunday from 08:00 to 18:00).@KMMaltaAirlines will serve as the new national airline for The Maltese Islands https://t.co/gNZRTVM4fo pic.twitter.com/RqA2xQWtpS — Air Malta (@AirMalta) March 30, 2024

After Air Malta’s closure, the country welcomed KM Malta Airlines, a new airline that pays tribute to its predecessor by adopting the IATA code “KM.” According to reports from the Times of Malta, this new airline came into existence following the European Commission’s denial of the government’s plea for extra funding for Air Malta. The airline has chosen the name “Skynight” for its new identity.



KM Malta Airlines strives to mirror the achievements of easyJet, a prominent leisure carrier in Europe. Due to the implementation of the Economy Basic fare, passengers will be required to adhere to specific guidelines regarding cabin baggage size. This fare class is already a common choice among major US airlines such as Delta. However, the new Maltese flag carrier will enforce a stringent weight limit of 2 kg for these bags, setting clear expectations for passengers.

KM Malta Airlines’ summer schedule for 2024 will span from March 31st to October 26th, encompassing 17 airports across 15 prominent European cities. The airline’s network will extend to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich. This route map promises to offer travellers a rich tapestry of cultural experiences and picturesque destinations, catering to both leisure and business travellers seeking an unforgettable European adventure.