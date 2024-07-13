Romania: A New Magnet for Global Tourism Through Visa-Free Travel

Romania allows visa-free travel for citizens from 88 countries.

This policy supports tourism growth and international relations.

Romania offers rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and scenic landscapes.

The country’s tourism sector greatly contributes to its GDP.

Tourist arrivals and economic growth are steadily increasing.

Boosting Tourism with Visa-Free Travel

Romania, a member of the European Union, now permits visa-free travel for citizens of 88 countries, including Schengen countries, the UAE, the UK, and the US. This policy makes Romania more accessible, positioning it as an attractive destination for international travellers. The ease of entry enables visitors to explore Romania’s rich cultural tapestry, historical landmarks, and picturesque scenery without the trouble of securing a visa.

The welcoming atmosphere underscores Romania’s dedication to inviting global tourists and showcasing its diverse attractions. From the vibrant capital city of Bucharest to the enchanting regions of Transylvania, Romania opens its doors wide for exploration.

Significant Economic Contribution

Romania lies at the intersection of Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, bordered by Ukraine, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova, and the Black Sea. With a predominantly continental climate, Romania is home to 19 million people. As the twelfth-largest country in Europe and the sixth-most populous European Union member, Bucharest stands as the nation’s capital and largest city.

The surge in tourism significantly fuels Romania’s economy. In 2024, the tourism sector accounted for 4.95% of the GDP, a testament to its importance. Romania’s GDP in 2023 was around $351 billion USD, with a growth rate of 2.6% and expectations for a moderate increase to 3.2% in 2024. Factors like increased household consumption, business investments, and exports contribute to this growth.

Tourists by the Numbers

Romania’s appeal as a travel destination is evident in steadily rising tourist arrivals. By 2019, over 13 million tourists were recorded at accommodation establishments. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline, with only 6.34 million tourists in 2020. As the world recovers, Romania saw an impressive 2.47 million tourists in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

Countries with Visa-Free Entry to Romania:

Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria

Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria

Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic

Denmark, Dominica, Timor-Leste, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France

Georgia, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary

Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kiribati, Latvia

Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta

Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco

Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Palau

Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia

Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain

Sweden, Switzerland, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine

United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela

A Thriving Sector Driving Economic Growth

Romania’s tourism industry stands as a vital pillar of its economic landscape. With the visa-free policy, Romania continues to attract travellers, enhancing its cultural and economic fabric. Visitors are encouraged to marvel at Romania’s beauty, from its urban centres to its serene countryside, contributing to both its tourism and broader economic prosperity.