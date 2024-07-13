Heavy Traffic at Bulgaria’s Border Checkpoints

Heavy traffic noted at border checkpoints with Romania and Serbia

Construction and maintenance work causing delays

Information updated as of 6 am

Traffic Issues at the Romanian Border

At the border with Romania, significant traffic congestion for trucks was reported at the Kardam, Oryahovo, Durankulak, and Nikopol checkpoints. Major repairs on the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge commenced on July 10. On the Bulgarian side at Ruse, construction work is carried out daily for 10-12 hours during daylight. This work does not completely halt traffic but allows vehicles to pass in stages on parts of the carriageway where work is inactive. Traffic lights control vehicle flow for improved routing.

Traffic Issues at the Serbian Border

At the Serbian border, heavy traffic for cars entering Bulgaria is seen at the Kalotina checkpoint, currently under construction. This work requires temporary lane narrowing and traffic reorganization. According to Border Police, these temporary traffic measures before and around the checkpoint may extend crossing time.

Travellers should anticipate delays at border control checkpoints with Romania and Serbia due to ongoing construction and repair work. Heavy traffic is expected, particularly for trucks at the Romanian border and cars at the Serbian border. Proper planning and awareness of the situation can help mitigate these inconveniences.