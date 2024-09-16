Thierry Teyssier’s Luxurious Regenerative Tourism Concept

Thierry Teyssier, the visionary behind 700,000 Heures Impact, is trying to show the hospitality industry how travel must be done in the future. His vision of truly regenerative tourism is based on his belief that hospitality should breathe life into a place rather than taking everything away.

Teyssier, known for having the fabulous Dar Ahlam hotel in the Moroccan desert near Ouarzazate decades ago, is a man far ahead of the times. He and a few other visionaries are creating a reality of what environmentalists and futurists only dreamed of a few years ago. He recently told Forbes:

“People need to go to remote places. They will enjoy Marrakech. But they won’t learn anything about Morocco.”

The Simplest Answer

It’s a simple recipe for the superlative, but somehow, the entire industry and all its appendages just don’t get it. What he is saying is something like warning a traveler to New York City will reveal a minuscule snapshot of the soul of the United States. The same can be said for nearly all countries and key destinations. This synergy of regenerative practice was part of what led Teyssier to create the Memory Road, which is a luxurious nomadic experience where travelers trek southern Morocco. At its core, Memory Road and other of Teyssier’s visions address the life’s value proposition.

The 700,000 Heures (hours) brand, symbolizing the average human lifespan, and Teyssier’s unique pop-up hotels, offer unparalleled experiences. Now, with Teyssier’s partnership with Diane Binder, the founder of Regenopolis, whose efforts support local sustainability, the idea of regenerative tourism is not just an idea, but a necessity. The current model of tourism is unsustainable. Our planet cannot endure the short-term gains and rapid development much longer. The time to embrace regenerative practices is now.

If we consider what Teyssier and a few others are creating, the concept is quite simple and elegant. Take the coming micro-lodge in the Peruvian Amazon as a perfect example. This endeavor is the perfect example of regenerative tourism and a regenerative economy. The lodge Teyssier is creating is not a new construct but a revision and rejuvenation of an existing lodge. The owners of this lodge expressed to Teyssier their desire to delve deeper into regenerative practice and authentic hospitality. The project will take three years, according to Teyssier, as many hurdles must be crossed to remake this lodge into an extraordinary destination visitors will never forget.

Correcting the Degradation

As Teyssier suggested previously, the tourism industry is destroying everything almost everywhere. Here on Crete island, this evidence is profound, as I have discussed before. Consider how many people travel to Crete each year. Six million travellers landed on Crete in 2023, but those adventurers to Greece’s biggest island did not explore 5% of the island. Most congregated on the overcrowded beaches in the north of the island at all-inclusive hotels or seaside Airbnb rentals. The same situation exists worldwide, according to Teyssier. He says that we can only find the “soul” of a place by seeking out remote areas where nature and culture have been less affected by commercialism. This is why he believes in microhospitality, accommodations with a small ecological footprint with very few bedrooms, and a high degree of exclusivity. This quote from Teyssier’s company texts will give the reader a glimpse into something extraordinary.

“Regenerative travel is a radically different way of exploring the world, going far beyond experiencing destinations and mitigating negative impact. 700’000 heures Impact designs, catalyzes and supports a holistic approach to regeneration that empowers local communities on an autonomous path of development, anchored in cultural heritage and in harmony with nature.”

Unlike those who would hijack ideas and terminologies pioneered by Thierry Teyssier, steady-state theorist Herman Daly, or Regenerative Economics guru John Fullerton, the authentic principles they expound are the way. As a species, we have already taken far too much from our habitat, our only home.

This is not some treehugger/Greenpeace statement of desperation, it’s simple fact. To go forward in the correct way, we must start giving back. Harmony is the key, as even our ancient ancestors knew. How we lost our way, or when, is of less importance than rethinking how we go forward. Twenty more resorts with unlimited food, half a dozen swimming pools at the sea, and TUI travel busy racing budget travel shoppers here to Crete is the wrong direction. It cannot last.

Crete, or even Peru, will eventually be transformed into places nobody wants to see. For a better look at what to expect in a truly regenerative world economy, readers should study the information on Regenerative Cities concerning Africa here. From Algiers to Zanzibar, a great opportunity is about to take shape.