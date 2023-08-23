Argophilia

Saudi Startup FlyAkeed Raises $15.2M Series A Funding

The Flakeed flight result I chose was $500 higher than a near exact Skyscanner result.

Saudi Arabia-based travel tech startup FlyAkeed has just raised $15.2 million (SAR 57 million) in Series A funding. The round of investment was led by PIF’s Sanabil Investments and Elm Company, with participation from Artal Capital and Al Rajhi Partners, according to Crunchbase.

Developed in 2017 by Bassam AlMohammadi, FlyAkeed offers a B2C and B2B flight-booking platform, enabling travel managers full visibility into the ticketing process through real-time insights, ensuring policy compliance and greater control of employees’ travel spend. 

With the latest funding, FlyAkeed will be able to expand its digital offerings in its home market while integrating fintech technologies to enhance the traveler experience and help businesses better manage corporate travel.

According to the company’s “about” on LinkedIn, “FlyAkeed is a smart travel booking tool for corporates, that solves last-minute availability, and streamlines business travel management processes.”

I don’t know what Flyakeed intends to roll out with the added capital. I do know that I saved $500 on a flight of the same duration from here in Heraklion to my hometown in Charleston, SC, USA by taking advantage of Skyscanner.

It will be interesting to see what bells and whistles FlyAkeed will be able to add in the coming months. As it stands, the service has the look of a typical flight search and booking platform.

