Greek Evil Eye μάτι Never Goes Out of Style

The Greek evil eye, also known as μάτι “mati” is a superstition that has been around for centuries. It is said that those who cast the evil eye are envious or jealous of the recipient, and the curse they create can cause harm or misfortune. Despite being a legend, four out of every ten Greeks believe in its power. It’s fascinating to see how superstitions and beliefs can endure for generations, shaping how people view the world.

The belief in the evil eye has been around for thousands of years, and it’s a supernatural concept that involves a curse caused by a malicious stare, typically directed at someone unknowingly. It’s interesting to note that in the 6th century BC, it even appeared on Chalcidian drinking vessels called “eye-cups,” serving as protective magic. Many cultures in the Mediterranean, Western and Central Asia embrace this belief, often attributing misfortune or harm to those who receive the evil eye. The symbol was initially crafted from ceramic or clay. However, after the development of glass beads in the Mediterranean region around 1500 BC, evil eye beads gained popularity among civilizations like the Phoenicians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, and Ottomans.

Plutarch describes several critical aspects of the evil eye in his book, Moralia. These include the vulnerability of children to its power and the fact that casters can be intentional or unintentional. Plutarch also notes that envy is the source of its power, and amulets can be used to avert its gaze. However, Plutarch’s discussion also shed light on some other aspects:

People can cast an evil eye on themselves.

Fathers are at a huge risk of casting it upon their babies.

Someone in an envious state can cast an evil eye upon anyone.

Here’s a short excerpt from the book:

If we do set down as true what many say about victims of the evil eye, surely you are not ignorant that some people believe that friends and relatives, and in some cases even fathers, have the evil eye, so that their wives will not show them their children nor allow the children to be gazed upon by them for very long. How under those circumstances can we still believe that this affliction derives from envy? And in Heaven’s name what will you say about those who are alleged to bewitch themselves? PLUTARCH, Moralia. Table-Talk

Amulets have been used for thousands of years and are believed to possess inherent magical qualities. They can be naturally intrinsic or imbued artificially with the assistance of a spell. In many ancient cultures, amulets were an integral part of life. The most common symbols of protection in Greece are the evil eye and the phallus. The evil eye has a history stretching back thousands of years and is based on the belief that malevolence can be directed toward an individual through a nasty glare. The phallus was a form of magical protection in ancient Greece and Rome and was used as boundary markers to keep trespassers out.

Amulets have made a resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic and come in all shapes and sizes, promoted by politicians, religious leaders, and social influencers. The intersection between magical lore and medical knowledge has been present for thousands of years, and amulets have been used to prevent pregnancy and heal medical conditions. In a contemporary religious context, written amulets replace spells with prayers, protecting those who carry them. Since the evil eye and the phallus are popular amulets, don’t be surprised to find them in all souvenir shops across Greece.

Carrying an evil eye amulet could protect you from the harmful glares of jealous people and even vengeful gods. The charm reflects the negativity. Have you ever heard of the term “matiasmenos?” If you experience dizziness, headaches, and excessive yawning, it is believed that someone cursed you with the evil eye. But don’t worry; there is a way to break the spell with a special ritual involving oil, water, and prayers. And even an app for your phone called Ksematiasma.

Whether you believe in the evil eye or not, there’s no denying that it’s a beautiful object and makes a great souvenir. Learning about the history and cultural significance of the evil eye talismans is fascinating. The eye idols from Tell Brak and the Eye of Horus from ancient Egypt are powerful symbols used to ward off the evil eye for thousands of years. It’s incredible to think that the same protective energy is still being sought today through the beautiful evil eye souvenirs we see in shops and markets worldwide.

The cerulean blue charm remains the most traditional option, but now pink and multicolored versions are available. It’s worth noting that these charms are trendy among Germans, French, Indians, and Chinese shoppers, according to a seller from a souvenir shop in Crete.

“We have jewelry, magnets, tote bags, and even t-shirts with the evil eye. Our most popular items are the totes and magnets,” Maria told me. “We have evil eye-inspired clothing, accessories, and even makeup. But anyway, most people buy evil eye items without knowing what the symbol means, simply because it looks pretty or Greek.”

“It seems like every fashion influencer is wearing it these days,” a shopper from the UK told me. “But I don’t really believe in all that superstition stuff, you know? I just think it looks cool.”

Evil Eye jewelry by Greek designer Ileana Makri.

Greek jewelry designer Ileana Makri’s Evil Eye collection features an exquisite representation of this enduring symbol’s potent symbolism and protective qualities. The craftsmanship and artistic skills demonstrated in the rendering of the μάτι are truly impressive.

You can also find evil eye jewelry handcrafted in Greece on Hellenic Aesthetic, Penelope’s of Greece, and Athena Gaia.

Greek-American fashion designer Despina Kotsis uses the evil eye symbol in her collections, especially in her brand Minx New York.

Despina Kotsis’ clothing brand will be featured in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Image courtesy MINX NYC)

From wearing talismans to reciting prayers or mantras, there are many ways to ward off the evil eye. Despite its ancient origins, the power of the evil eye remains a potent force in many cultures to this day.