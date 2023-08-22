Review: Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

Wyndham Mirabello Bay Resort redefines hospitality paradigms by transporting guests into uncharted realms of luxuriousness and satisfaction. Under ZEUS International Hotels and Resorts’ acclaimed care, this property recently unveiled several transformative enhancements.

314 charming rooms provide a relaxing stay among the coastal Cretan splendor. Delectable dining and bar experiences abound.

Redefining hospitality

Attractively situated along Agios Nikolaos’ beachfront, this 5-star resort boasts a full-service spa, two outdoor pools, four restaurants, five bars, beach access, open-air cinema, pool bar, and 314 rooms spread out among the main building,

Hotel accommodations feature sound-proofed windows, plush sofas, and flat-screen TVs equipped with satellite programming. Private bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs with complimentary toiletries for your comfort. In addition, each room comes equipped with its own minibar and coffee/tea maker for additional convenience.

Residents staying at this hotel can indulge in Greek and Mediterranean cuisine at Amalthea restaurant, while nearby dining options such as cafes and taverns offer ample dining opportunities. For an additional pampering session, there is also an on-site spa that provides various therapeutic treatments.

This property offers a gym, bike rental, and car rental facilities as well as airport shuttle service, concierge services, meeting space facilities, as well as bike storage space. Other premium amenities at this luxurious resort include bike and car storage spaces as well as bicycle and car hire options.

A pristine seaside laguna

Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay’s prime waterfront location allows it to provide guests with an unforgettable hospitality experience, offering 314 rooms between Village Suites & Bungalows as well as its main hotel building – making this resort the ideal place for exploring Crete while experiencing authentic Greek culture first-hand.

This luxurious property boasts a private marina offering dockside arrivals, overnight mooring and yacht hospitality services, and a Beach Club for yacht guests to use. Furthermore, the resort also boasts an idyllic lagoon full of tranquil turquoise hues for ultimate escapism.

This resort boasts sandy and shingled beaches, multiple swimming pools, watersports activities, and an onsite full-service spa that provides rejuvenating treatments designed to relieve tired muscles and relax spirits for an ideal seaside holiday experience. Indulge at one of its restaurants or bars or even visit its spa to complete their holiday experience!

Our hotel is conveniently situated close to Stavros Beach, where the film Zorba the Greek was shot, as well as Rethymno with its Ottoman and Venetian treasures, charming Agios Nikolaos with its boutique shops and eateries, hiking, horseback riding, and canoeing activities as well as our complimentary airport shuttle service.

A symphony of delights

Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay brings hospitality to a whole new level, offering visitors authentic Cretan heritage combined with contemporary design and first-rate amenities. It is set on a private beach that proudly displays a Blue Flag rating. Boasting 314 spacious rooms spread between its main building and “The Village,” comprising bungalows, suites, and villas – this full-service resort showcases Greece in style!

This 5-star hotel provides guests with premium services such as babysitting/child services, a car rental desk, a concierge, and recreational activities such as a fitness center and sauna to keep guests occupied. If relaxation is what you seek, then visit their spa, which provides Jacuzzis and Turkish steam bath treatments to guests.

The hotel offers 314 stylish guestrooms that come equipped with an adjoining terrace, mini bar, air conditioning, and coffee makers/refrigerators for added comfort.

This upscale hotel is conveniently situated just a 10-minute walk from Agios Nikolaos port and a 25-minute drive from Spinalonga; Lake Voulismeni can also be reached within five minutes by car.

A journey of opulence

With its luxurious selection of rooms and suites, this resort embodies the essence of Cretan luxury. Renovated expertly, it welcomes all to experience coastal splendor for an unforgettable Mediterranean journey.

This luxurious hotel features elegantly decorated deluxe rooms with private pools and spacious terraces offering breathtaking sea views, while more sophisticated travelers may prefer Seafront One-Bedroom Maisonettes. Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art wellness center offering high-end treatments and training sessions.

Childminding services and currency exchange facilities are provided, with 24-hour front desk assistance for car rentals and tour reservations available as well.

Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay offers breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea from its prime position overlooking its sparkling waters. Its captivating laguna, expansive marina, and irresistibly inviting Beach Club represent luxury while embodying Cretan charm.

Elia and Bay Grill & Bar offer delectable gourmet delights, while Mirabello Spa radiates tranquillity and vitality. Here, guests can take advantage of its olive garden oasis and state-of-the-art facilities, such as the hammam, sauna, jacuzzi, and tea lounge, to rejuvenate both body and soul.