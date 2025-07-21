Restoration Works Begin at the Sanctuary of the Great Gods in Samothrace

The Ministry of Culture leads the restoration of the Sanctuary of the Great Gods in Samothrace.

On the verdant slopes near modern-day Palaiopolis, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods captivates visitors with its unique combination of myth, ritual, and enduring architecture. This ancient sacred complex, renowned for hosting mystery rites since the 7th century BC, invites guests into an atmosphere rich with history and mystique. Unlike the well-known Olympian gods, the Great Gods of Samothrace have remained mysterious, their identity woven into cryptic ceremonies and deep local tradition. The Sanctuary witnessed delegations from distant city-states and housed monumental remains from different eras, mostly spanning the 4th and 3rd centuries BC, but evidence of worship stretches from the 5th century BC to the 2nd century AD. Each stone and path echoes with centuries of devotion, set against a backdrop of dense woods and the tranquil sounds of nearby streams.

A Resilient Monument Restored

Following the devastating storms of 2017, which left scars on both natural and built features, the Greek Ministry of Culture has charted a comprehensive restoration of the Sanctuary of the Great Gods. The project, supported by the Regional Operational Program of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, addresses severe damage to riverbanks, retaining walls, pedestrian bridges, and even the streambeds passing through the site. With careful research and specialized studies in hydraulic engineering, architecture, and conservation, the Ministry now undertakes critical works to reinforce and revive this treasured sanctuary.

Structural stability and visitor safety remain central goals. Teams completed essential interventions beginning in 2020, ensuring pathways and bridges are secure for exploration. With the Central Archaeological Council’s approval, plans are moving forward for the sustainable protection of ancient features, blending new flood-control efforts with respectful renovation.

The restoration involves three main areas:

The banks of the central stream running through the Sanctuary of the Great Gods

The Agia Paraskevi stream zone near visitor amenities and a damaged stone walkway

The outlet of Agia Paraskevi stream, close to Agia Paraskevi chapel and a scenic parking area

Project Features and Future Visions

Elegant yet robust interventions stand at the heart of this program. New metal footbridges will offer visitors seamless access while preserving the character of the landscape. Skilled technicians carefully stabilize both ancient and modern retaining walls, respecting the natural forms and archaeological identity of the site. Enhanced parking and visitor reception areas, featuring informative displays and viewing points, offer both comfort and insight. Proposals for further flood prevention now include diverting excess runoff from Mount Saos, which will help shield the sanctuary from future threats.

A multi-million-euro initiative, funded by the Recovery Fund and European resources, also extends to the island’s medieval castle, the Tower of Fonias, and the historic Xenia building, which will serve the museum and archaeological site with modern amenities.