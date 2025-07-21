New Heat Wave in Greece from Today Until Next Sunday

Extended new heat wave anticipated across the Greek mainland and islands from July 21-27.

Temperatures inland to surpass 41°C, especially in Thessaly and Central Macedonia.

Coastal areas will experience slightly milder heat, with highs 2–4 degrees Celsius lower than inland.

Major cities, including Athens and Thessaloniki, are expected to reach temperatures of up to 40°C by midweek.

Minimum nighttime temperatures in urban centres will remain elevated, around 27–29°C.

Authorities are heightening readiness among public services, regions, and municipalities to address risks related to the prolonged hot spell.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection urges locals and visitors to adhere to safety guidelines, particularly those in vulnerable groups.

Up-to-date information can be found at www.emy.gr and civilprotection.gov.gr.

A wave of searing air is about to envelop Greece, with the Hellenic National Meteorological Service issuing a detailed special bulletin about the upcoming new heat wave. Latest forecasts indicate that Greece will experience excessive temperatures during the week beginning Monday, July 21, 2025, with this heatwave projected to persist until Sunday, July 27. Meteorologists warn of temperatures exceeding 41°C in parts of the mainland from Tuesday, July 22, onward, advising both residents and travellers to take notice and prepare.

Throughout this week, persistent high temperatures will define both city and rural life. The inner mainland promises the most scorching scenes, with the mercury steadily climbing beyond 41°C. Coastal destinations, alluring with their breezes, will still offer only slight relief as highs there remain 2 to 4 degrees Celsius beneath those of the continental heartland. Even evenings will bring little comfort for those in urban Athens and Thessaloniki, with nighttime lows rarely dropping below 27°C.

Monday, July 21: Early signs of the new heat wave will appear over the entire mainland, the Ionian Islands, the Eastern Aegean archipelago, and the Dodecanese. Maximum readings are expected to reach 38–40°C inland, with temperatures climbing to 41°C in areas such as Thessaly and Central Macedonia. Both Athens and Thessaloniki are forecasted to touch 38°C, while the islands will feel a marginally less oppressive 35–36°C.

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 22–23: The swelter will intensify. Mainland highs will rise to 39–41°C. Thessaly, central Macedonia, eastern Sterea, and eastern Peloponnese could experience temperatures of 42–43°C. Athens and Thessaloniki are expected to record 39–40°C. The islands of the Eastern Aegean and Dodecanese should brace for 37–40°C, while the Ionian islands will endure 36–38°C.

Thursday, July 24: Temperatures are set to remain high. Over central and eastern Greece, values may reach 42–43°C, with Athens registering between 40–41°C and Thessaloniki at 39°C. The Eastern Aegean and Dodecanese will experience temperatures of 38–40°C, while the Ionian islands will have temperatures of 37–39°C.

Authorities advise that all residents and visitors consult weather updates at www.emy.gr and the National Meteorological Service portal for ongoing bulletins. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection encourages local governments, public agencies, and health departments to stay vigilant during these persistent hot conditions.

Clear recommendations have been issued for the public, with special attention called to the needs of tourists unfamiliar with intense Mediterranean heat. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, young children, and people with chronic illnesses, should shelter in cool, ventilated spaces and avoid strenuous activities.

Safety Suggestions for High Temperatures:

Stay inside shaded, well-ventilated or air-conditioned buildings and avoid crowds wherever possible.

Limit outdoor activity during the day, especially vigorous work or exercise under direct sunlight.

Dress in light-coloured, loose-fitting fabrics that allow the skin to breathe, and wear hats and sunglasses whenever you’re outside.

Focus on meals that include fresh fruits and vegetables, and reduce consumption of heavy or fatty foods.

Drink water and natural fruit juices regularly, and avoid alcohol altogether.

Closely monitor infants, young children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, ensuring they receive additional protection from the heat.

For more detailed information on the heat wave and safety practices, please visit the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at civilprotection.gov.gr or consult the latest guidance from the Ministry of Health on preventing heat-related illnesses.

As the summer sun rises over Greece this week, the fusion of antiquity and modernity stands wrapped in stillness and golden light. Marble walkways shimmer under the midday blaze, olive groves sway in soft air, and the call of the new heat wave is a vivid reminder that beauty comes not only from what is old but also from nature’s most potent forces. Tourists and locals alike are urged to plan accordingly, savouring summer’s gifts while respecting the heat’s demand for tranquillity and care.