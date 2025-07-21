Lyttos Archaeological Site Brings Crete’s History to Life

The Lyttos archaeological site is located near the modern village of Xydas in Crete.

The Lyttos archaeological site (also known as Liktos) has revealed a rich past that dates back to the Minoan era and extends to Roman times. Sitting on a twin hilltop, the city was one of Crete’s oldest and most significant centres. Today, the uncovered remains highlight the city’s vital role throughout different ages, showcasing layers of history in its structures and artefacts.

Archaeologists have spent the past five years closely studying the Lyttos site under the guidance of Professor Angelos Chaniotis from Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study. Their efforts have unearthed buildings, public spaces, inscriptions, and marble pieces from across the Mediterranean. Together, these finds reveal that Lyttos was never isolated but formed part of a broad network of trade and exchange.

The current excavation is focused on four primary areas of the ancient city, with special attention paid to public buildings dating from Roman times. Among the highlights is a prominent civic building completed in 118 AD, dedicated to Emperor Hadrian. This space likely served as both a council chamber and a centre for imperial cult worship, a practice common throughout the empire during this period.

The researchers found evidence that Lyttos’s public buildings did not remain static monuments. Instead, these structures saw continued use and rebuilding for centuries, surviving frequent earthquakes and other natural disasters. This pattern underlines the commitment of Lyttos’s residents to maintain and reshape their urban identity over time.

Inscriptions, Everyday Life, and the Spread of Material Culture

One of the most striking aspects of the Lyttos archaeological site is its wealth of inscriptions. More than 400 have been recovered, many of which honour not only high officials but also ordinary residents, including slaves and families. The funerary markers often feature personal dedications that offer a glimpse into the daily lives and emotions of the ancient community.

A noteworthy recent discovery includes four theatre seats from Lyttos’s ancient theatre, considered the largest in Crete according to sixteenth-century drawings by Onorio Belli. These seats had been repurposed in a later private building, providing researchers with clues about the city’s later phases of development. Excavators have now identified the probable location of the theatre on the eastern slope of the Acropolis.

In addition to the Lyttos archaeological site’s impressive stonework, over half a ton of marble fragments have been uncovered. These marbles trace their origins to Phrygia, Thessaly, Asia Minor, and various Greek islands. Their extensive sources indicate Lyttos’s active participation in Mediterranean trade, as well as a desire to adorn public and private spaces with materials befitting a central urban hub.

Ceramic finds at the site give further insight into the everyday economy of ancient Lyttos. Analysis of the pottery reveals extensive trading connections, reflecting the city’s involvement in both importing goods and developing a local industry.

The Human Side of Discovery

The current research project is led by an international team of nineteen experts and students from Greece, Spain, China, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. Their participation goes beyond training, as the students actively contribute to every stage of the investigation. The collaborative nature of their work proves essential to understanding and preserving Crete’s layered heritage.

The findings at the Lyttos archaeological site have also relied in part on historical accounts from travellers like Onorio Belli, who visited Lyttos in the 16th century and documented many of its features. These records have guided modern archaeologists in identifying important ruins and verifying their interpretations.

With the end of the latest excavation season, attention will shift to research and documentation. Resources have been secured to allow two archaeologists-art historians to remain on-site, ensuring thorough analysis and publication of results.