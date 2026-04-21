Samaria Gorge Will Remain Closed as Fire Risk Rises

Recent landslides and heavy winter runoff have damaged the Samaria Gorge; the traditional May 1 opening is now unlikely.

Contractors are currently working to repair paths and railings destroyed by high water levels.

The official fire prevention season begins May 1 with a total ban on outdoor burning and strict fines (up to €3,000).

Four firefighting helicopters will be stationed in Crete, with local authorities requesting additional heavy-lift “Ericsson” support from Kalamata.

The iconic Samaria Gorge—a rite of passage for hikers, influencers, and anyone who thought “it is just a walk”—may not open on May 1. And this time, it is not bureaucracy. It is the mountain itself pushing back.

Recent landslides have choked the narrow passages with rocks. At the same time, the sheer volume of water—usually a blessing for the island’s aquifers—has turned the trekking path into a riverbed, tearing away safety railings and burying the trail under fresh silt.

Nikos Kalogeris, Vice-Governor of Chania, didn’t mince words following the Civil Protection meeting: “I see the gorge being delayed. There is destruction… the water at the bottom is deep.” Though two contractors have already entered the canyon to begin the grueling work of restoration, the sheer scale of the damage means the traditional May Day ribbons will likely remain uncut.

The Double-Edged Sword of Rain

The same rains that filled the reservoirs have created a new, lush danger. As Crete moves toward a “difficult” fire season, the dense vegetation fueled by the wet winter is now drying out, turning the countryside into a tinderbox.

Authorities said the window for clearing land is closing. From May 1, the ban on burning agricultural remains is absolute.

“We call on our fellow citizens not to leave crop residues until the end of April,” warned George Tsapakos, Vice-Governor of Civil Protection. “The law provides for strict sanctions, but it has shown results over the last two years.”

Fire Prevention & Safety Data

Burning Deadline: April 30 is the final day for agricultural burning.

April 30 is the final day for agricultural burning. The Fines: Penalties for illegal fires range from €750 to €3,000 .

Penalties for illegal fires range from . Safety Protocols: Any legal burning before the deadline must include a 3-meter cleared perimeter and immediate access to water and soil.

Any legal burning before the deadline must include a 3-meter cleared perimeter and immediate access to water and soil. Personnel: New transfers and equipment for the Chania Fire Department are expected to arrive throughout May.

To combat the predicted heat, the island’s aerial defenses are being bolstered. Four firefighting helicopters will call Crete home this summer. However, recognizing the island’s vertical, jagged relief, Chania is pushing for the deployment of a heavy-lift Ericsson helicopter—currently stationed in Kalamata—whenever the situation spikes.

Local fire officials are already hitting the ground with a “prevention first” mantra, backed by a wallet-thinning enforcement policy.