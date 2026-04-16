Status: Opening delayed beyond the traditional May 1 start.

Opening delayed beyond the traditional May 1 start. Reason: Heavy winter-spring runoff, rockfalls, and destroyed trail infrastructure.

Heavy winter-spring runoff, rockfalls, and destroyed trail infrastructure. Current Action: Geological surveys led by Professor Efthymios Lekkas are pending.

Geological surveys led by Professor Efthymios Lekkas are pending. Alternative: Locals push for a partial opening of the South Entrance (Agia Roumeli).

Nature does not operate on an “extended season” mandate. While the human hand often tries to bend the Cretan landscape to fit a fiscal calendar, the Samaria Gorge remains a defiant exception. Following a “winter-spring” marked by uncharacteristic snow and torrential rains, the White Mountains are still in the process of shedding their winter coat. The result? The roaring waters of the gorge have made the traditional May 1 curtain-raiser an impossibility.

A Trail Erased

According to the Mayor of Sfakia, the damage is not merely aesthetic. In several sections, the path—meticulously maintained for decades—simply no longer exists. Rockfalls have buried the route, and the “spring” waters have swept away the wooden bridges (the gefyrakia) that allow hikers to traverse the riverbed. The O.ΦΥ.Π.Ε.Κ.Α. (Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency) is currently facing a landscape that continues to shift, making it impossible to begin the heavy work of clearing debris and rebuilding infrastructure.

The Struggle at the Gates

In the seaside village of Agia Roumeli, residents and business owners are feeling the pressure. Their proposal is pragmatic: if the full 16-kilometer trek is impossible, at least clear the South Entrance. They are calling for the “lazy” route—the walk from the sea to the famous “Iron Gates”—to be made accessible. However, even there, the water levels remain high enough to block safe passage.

Safety First, Tourism Second

In the coming days, a specialized team led by Professor of Geology Efthymios Lekkas, alongside experts from the Institute of Geology and Mineral Exploration (IGME), will conduct a second autopsy of the National Park. They aren’t just looking for broken bridges; they are assessing the stability of the canyon walls to prevent a repeat of past tragedies. Until these safety studies are concluded, the gorge remains a closed kingdom.

The Current Outlook:

Official Stance: No firm opening date has been set.

No firm opening date has been set. Labor: Clearing can begin only once the water flow subsides and geologists give the green light.

Clearing can begin only once the water flow subsides and geologists give the green light. Mayor Zervos’ View: Every effort will be made to open in the first weeks of May, but safety remains the non-negotiable priority.

We wait for the gorge to quiet its momentum, for the rocks to settle, and for the water to find its rhythm. Only when the mountain decides it is ready will the first hikers be allowed back into the heart of the White Mountains.