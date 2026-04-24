Will Samaria Open in May? Funding Delays and Bureaucracy Threaten the “King of Gorges”

Heavy winter weather and administrative delays in contractor funding have pushed back essential restoration work in the Samaria Gorge.

Ioannis Tzatzimakis, President of the Agia Roumeli community, warns that the management body (OFYPEKA) is ignoring local expertise, creating safety and operational risks.

With the opening date uncertain, KTEL bus schedules from Chania remain unconfirmed, leaving tour operators and independent hikers in the dark.

Local leaders are calling for the management of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve to be returned to the Region of Crete and the Municipality of Sfakia for more efficient oversight.

In Chania, the saying goes: “There is only one Gorge; the others are just canyons.” But as May 1 approaches—the traditional opening day for the 16km trek—the King of Gorges remains closed behind a wall of red tape. While the winter snow and rain are partly to blame for the damage to paths, the real bottleneck appears to be the disbursement of funds to contractors.

According to local community president Ioannis Tzatzimakis, cited by Tornos News, the process, which usually concludes in early April, is still in limbo. Without these funds, the essential safety work required to open the trail from Xyloskalo down to the Libyan Sea cannot be guaranteed.

Expertise vs. Outsourcing

A major point of contention this year is the management model. Locals argue that Samaria is not a typical park; it is a high-responsibility environment that requires rangers and workers who “know every stone.” There are growing fears that hiring outsiders who lack a deep connection to the Sfakia region will compromise the “ritualistic” experience and safety of the 170,000+ visitors who walk the gorge annually.

Tzatzimakis has proposed a shift in governance, suggesting that the gorge should be managed at a regional level. This would allow for a more unified approach, involving the people who live at the gorge’s exit in Agia Roumeli and at its entrance in Omalos.

The Samaria Gorge is more than a hike; it is a pillar of Crete’s sustainable tourism brand. Starting at an altitude of 1,200 meters and descending along 19th-century paths to the crystal waters of Agia Roumeli, the trail offers a “mountain-to-sea” transition unique in Europe.

For now, travelers are advised to wait for official confirmation before planning their descent. While the goal remains a May opening, the “bureaucratic gorge” may prove harder to navigate than the Iron Gates of Samaria themselves.