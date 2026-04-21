Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis positions Crete as the “flagship” of 12-month Greek tourism.

A move from counting arrivals to measuring the “economic footprint” and per-capita spending.

Updates on the Kastelli Airport (2028 completion), the VOAK highway, and water management.

Leveraging the interior, the Minoan Palaces (UNESCO), and authentic hospitality over “sun and sea” tropes.

At the 4th pre-conference of New Democracy, themed around infrastructure and accessibility, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis essentially said: Crete is not just doing well—it is doing suspiciously well. Resilient. Growing. Spending more per visitor. The kind of tourist behavior that makes finance ministries quietly smile.

“Crete, above all others—due to its size, its diversity, its culture, and the wide variety of products it has to offer—is bound to become the leading destination for year-round tourism,” said the Prime Minister.

From Arrivals to Impact

The narrative of success in Crete is changing. While the island has shown remarkable resilience, the government is now urging a pivot in how we define “progress.” Success is no longer a game of volume—counting every soul that steps off a plane—แต่ is instead measured by the economic legacy they leave behind.

“We should not measure the success of tourism only by the number of arrivals,” Mitsotakis noted. “We must measure it by how much those who come to visit us spend.”

Recent data suggest this shift is already underway, with a significant increase in the disposable income visitors have to spend. This growth rate currently outpaces the overall increase in arrivals.

The Pillars of the Year-Round Island

Crete’s size and geographic variety make its transition to a year-round destination “fateful,” according to the Prime Minister. To support this, a massive infrastructure “dowry” is being laid out to serve the island for the next fifty years:

The VOAK Highway: Moving from a perpetual “pending” status to active implementation, stretching from Kissamos to Sitia.

Moving from a perpetual “pending” status to active implementation, stretching from Kissamos to Sitia. Kastelli Airport: On track for a 2028 opening to replace Heraklion’s aging gates.

On track for a 2028 opening to replace Heraklion’s aging gates. Energy & Water: Major electrical interconnection projects and a centralized water management strategy via the Crete Development Organization to combat drought.

Major electrical interconnection projects and a centralized water management strategy via the Crete Development Organization to combat drought. Spatial Planning: A new framework to prioritize the renovation of existing units over unchecked new construction.

The future of Cretan travel lies in the shadows of its mountains. The goal is to make the island’s rugged interior and its peaks as globally recognizable as its beaches. With the recent UNESCO listing of the six Minoan Palaces, culture is being elevated from a secondary “perk” to the primary reason for visiting.