New Routes: Aegean launches four new connections from Athens to Bari, Paphos, Rotterdam, and Casablanca .

Aegean launches four new connections from Athens to . India Delay: The highly anticipated Mumbai and New Delhi flights have been pushed to 2027 due to delivery delays of the Airbus A321neo XLR.

The highly anticipated Mumbai and New Delhi flights have been pushed to 2027 due to delivery delays of the Airbus A321neo XLR. Capacity: For 2026, the carrier plans 22 million seats across 164 destinations in 47 countries.

For 2026, the carrier plans 22 million seats across 164 destinations in 47 countries. Market Outlook: Despite a “positive momentum” start to 2026, the airline remains cautious regarding fuel costs and global instability.

While the global aviation sector grapples with a persistent fuel crisis, Aegean is choosing growth over retreat. Pepi Stamati, Aegean’s Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, recently confirmed a cluster of new routes to strengthen links between Athens and key regional hubs.

The additions of Bari (Italy), Paphos (Cyprus), Rotterdam (Netherlands), and the North African allure of Casablanca (Morocco) signal a desire to diversify the traveler profile. Casablanca, in particular, offers a gateway to a growing market, while Rotterdam taps into a high-spending Dutch demographic seeking alternatives to the crowded Schiphol hub.

The Long Haul to India: A 2027 Horizon

The jewel in Aegean’s strategic crown—the direct connection to India—has been pushed back. Originally eyed for a sooner debut, flights to Mumbai and New Delhi are now slated for 2027.

The reason isn’t a lack of demand; in fact, the demand is surging. The bottleneck is hardware. The airline is awaiting delivery of two Airbus A321neo XLR aircraft. These “Extra Long Range” narrow-body jets are the only ones in the fleet capable of efficiently tackling the distance to the Indian subcontinent.

“These are long-distance routes with high operating costs,” Stamati noted. “It requires careful preparation and continuous market monitoring.”

The entry of Indigo into this specific corridor is actually being viewed as a “positive development” by Aegean, as it provides real-time data on booking dynamics, essentially “warming up” the market before Aegean’s own tail-fins land on Indian soil.

The numbers for 2026 are ambitious: 22 million seats spread across 164 destinations. It’s a massive footprint for a domestic carrier, but the optimism is tempered with a heavy dose of realism.

The “international environment remains unstable,” and the airline isn’t ignoring the pressure that fuel prices and regional conflicts put on the competitiveness of the Greek tourism product. For now, the strategy is one of “cautious optimism”—moving forward with new routes while keeping a sharp eye on the horizon for any turbulence that might test the industry’s legendary resilience.