The European Commission has selected Crete as one of only 14 EU regions to receive specialized Technical Assistance under the prestigious New European Bauhaus (NEB) initiative.

For the next year, EU experts will directly assist regional planners to embed sustainability, high aesthetic design, and social inclusion into local public works and community strategies.

The selection highlights Crete’s cultural maturity, specifically targeting development and protection frameworks around the island’s newly listed UNESCO Minoan Palaces and Global Geoparks.

“The selection of the Region of Crete and the ‘CRETE 2021-2027’ Program by the European Commission to participate in the New European Bauhaus is a practical recognition of our strategic planning. Our goal is to utilize European expertise to create interventions that improve the daily lives of our citizens. We are highlighting the invaluable cultural and natural assets of Crete, such as our Minoan Palaces and Geoparks, in terms of sustainability, high aesthetics, and social cohesion. We are steadily investing in an innovative, resilient, and inclusive Crete for everyone,” said Stavros Arnaoutakis, Governor of Crete.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG REGIO) announced its highly competitive selections during the New European Bauhaus Festival in Brussels. Out of countless applicants across the continent, the Managing Authority of the “CRETE 2021-2027” Program secured a spot in the elite group of 14 European regions chosen for dedicated European expertise.

The partnership bridges the gap between high-level environmental policy and the physical reality of regional infrastructure. By pairing European designers and sustainability experts with Cretan developers, the initiative ensures that future funding spent on public squares, municipal buildings, and cultural preservation meets world-class standards of beauty and environmental resilience.

Tailored Protection for Ancient and Natural Landscapes

EU planners looked closely at Crete’s existing Integrated Spatial Investments and Sustainable Urban Development plans. The island’s rich historical and natural assets proved to be the deciding factor. A primary focus of the upcoming twelve-month collaboration will center on building sustainable tourism and infrastructure frameworks around Crete’s most sensitive landmarks. This includes targeted initiatives for the island’s ancient Minoan Palatial Centers—which recently joined the UNESCO World Heritage List—alongside Crete’s internationally recognized UNESCO Global Geoparks.

The influx of European technical expertise will focus heavily on climate resilience, ensuring public spaces are designed to withstand changing weather patterns while remaining open and accessible to all segments of the local population.