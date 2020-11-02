Sabre and Google Develop Industry-First AI Technology for Travel

Pin 0 Shares

Sabre Corporation and Google have jointly developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technology platform said to be an industry first in travel.

The project, known as Sabre Travel AI TM, is reportedly powered by Google’s state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced machine-learning capabilities that will empower customers with highly relevant and personalized content delivered instantly. The AI will deliver more personalized content that better meets the demands of today’s traveler, and create expanded revenue and margin growth opportunities for business partners.

In addition, Google is said to be integrating Sabre Travel AI into certain products in its existing portfolio, with plans to bring those to market in early 2021. Sundar Narasimhan, who is the president of Sabre Labs, offered this:

“Sabre Travel AI is a game-changer. We are proud to be working with Google to build technologies that will seek to re-define the way travel companies do business and turn the insights derived from analyses into repeatable, scalable operations. The development of Sabre Travel AI marks a milestone in our technology transformation and a significant step toward achieving our 2025 vision of personalized retailing.”

Sabre Travel AI will deliver next-generation technology advancements that enrich products across the Sabre retail, distribution and fulfillment portfolio. Specifically, Sabre Travel AI capitalizes on Google Cloud AI solutions and automated machine learning tools that sense, analyze and predict consumer behaviors – using real-time shopping information and sophisticated travel-specific business insights. Rob Enslin, president of Google Cloud, offered this via the press releases:

“Since the inception of our strategic relationship with Sabre, one of our goals has been to bring together the talent and technology of both our companies to create the future of travel. Sabre Travel AI perfectly represents Google Cloud’s strategic vision to partner deeply with thought leaders in industry verticals to utilize Google Cloud’s innovative technologies to transform and create industry firsts. Today’s announcement is what we hope will be the first of many concepts generated from our partnership.”

This stunning innovation is designed to enable airlines, agencies, corporations, hoteliers, and other travel partners to take fast forward their digital and retail customer experience strategies. The key to the new system is delivering the right offer, at the right time across all relevant channels in order to be ideally positioned to deliver tailored personalization to travelers that should drive higher conversion rates and build traveler loyalty.

Sabre Travel AI TM customers will also be able to power distribution strategies across all channels with the same unified approach and even deploy these Travel AI.