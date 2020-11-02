Greek Officials Report 1,678 New COVID-19 Cases on Sunday

Pin 0 Shares

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 1,678 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Of those cases, 91 were reportedly associated with known outbreaks and 25 were detected following checks at Greece’s borders. This brings the total number of cases is 40,929.

Some 4,137 (10.1%) of the total cases are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 13,493 (33.0%) are related to an already known case according to the news from Protothema.

The report says 140 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 37 (26.4%) being females and the rest men, while 93.6% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 291 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

EODY says 9 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 635 in the country. Of the fatalities, 241 (38.0%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.2% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

In other COVID news, Thessaloniki, Greece‘s second-biggest city is in Red Alert as the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire among the population. Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias told reporters that Thessaloniki may go into a full lockdown if the trend is not reversed.