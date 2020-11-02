Greek Officials Announce New Restrictive Pandemic Measures

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias held a live briefing on Saturday evening to elaborate on the latest pandemic containment measures outlined by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier in the day.

According to the news from ANA, Greece is currently divided into two zones of health safety and protection from the novel coronavirus, as opposed to the current four alert levels: Increased Monitoring (Level-A) and High-Risk zones (Level-B).

Of the country’s 74 regions total, the increased monitoring zone now includes all the regions (47) which until now showed relatively fewer infections, namely the ‘green’ and ‘yellow’ alert areas. Standing measures there stay, said the Prime Minister, but are intensified: the use of face masks everywhere stays, indoors and outdoors at all times, as does an overnight curfew from 12:00 midnight to 05:00, but telework increases to a 50 pct of the workforce in the public and private sector. E-classes will replace regular attendance of lectures in universities as of Tuesday, exempting final year medical students and hands-on clinical examination classes.

The high-risk zone now includes all the regions (27) which until now stood in the ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alert level, including northern Greece and the Attica region. On top of standing measures there, the operation of all restaurants is suspended throughout the day across the country, exempting food delivery and take-away orders. Bars, night-clubs, coffee shops, cinemas, theaters, museums, indoor gyms, and open-air swimming pools will all shut down entirely for one month everywhere.

In addition, all visits to all welfare structures are also suspended throughout the country, i.e. nursery homes, homeless shelters. While retail and wholesale outlets, industrial manufacturing plants, schools, open-air archeological sites, hotels, and hairdressers will stay open throughout the country.

Minister Hardalias also pointed out that unlike Greece’s first lockdown earlier in the year, citizens can move freely in the hours beyond the curfew and without having to request an outing permit via SMS messaging. Traveling from one prefecture to another is also still allowed, he added.

The intensified anti-coronavirus restrictive measures will take effect on Tuesday November 3 at 06:00 and will stay effective for one month.

Source: Tornos News