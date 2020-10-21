Ryanair Adds Quarantine-Free Vacation Deals for Crete & Santorini

Pin 0 Shares

Ryanair has is now offering UK travelers jet holidays without the risk of quarantine on their return home. News that Crete and Santorini are now added to the UK travel corridor list has prompted the Irish air carrier to offer late-season escapes.

The budget-carrier has added four new routes starting in a matter of days for vacationers eager to avoid the gloom of the Autumn months. Routes include Birmingham to Crete, London Stansted to Santorini, London Stansted to Crete, and Manchester to Crete.

The first route to go into effect will be the Birmingham one beginning on October 24, with all other routes departing from October 25. Ryanair has also announced that some of these trips will start from as low as £40.99 one-way.

The news comes only days after Ryanair announced cuts of one in three winter flights and warned of more job losses in the weeks to come. The airline is pulling out all the stops in an effort to remain solvent in the slipstream of coronavirus pandemic losses.