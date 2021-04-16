Ryanair Creates Huge Greek Summer Push Amid Mixed COVID Signals

Pin 0 Shares

This week, Ryanair announced its biggest ever Greek Summer schedule including 218 routes, 74 of which are new and expected to help boost Greece’s air traffic. The airline’s Greek Summer ’21 schedule will also include flights to new bases in Corfu, Rhodes, and Chania on Crete.

Ryanair will fly to 14 Greek airports with connections from/to 19 countries including UK, Germany, Italy, Poland and Israel. Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady had this to add:

“As vaccination rollout programs continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar and we are delighted to announce the biggest ever Greek summer schedule with a total of 218 routes, including 74 new and over 550 weekly flights connecting Greece to a host of international and domestic destinations.”

Meanwhile, Greece has so far only vaccinated 7% of the country’s population, and coronavirus cases are still on the rise in many regions. In other news, Friedrich Joussen, who runs TUI, says his company expects to operate up to 75 percent of its normal schedule for the summer season on account of vaccine rollouts across Europe and the UK.

Source: GTP