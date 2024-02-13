Roomza for Hotels Transforms Traditional Spaces into Highly Personalized Guest Experiences

Roomza for Hotels is a new product by Roomza aimed at setting a new benchmark in the hospitality industry by enabling hotels to create personalized boutique spaces within their existing establishments.

With the ground-breaking Roomza for Hotels license, hoteliers can design unique boutique areas inside their already-existing buildings. Using current sales data from Roomza Times Square in New York City, this novel strategy has proven its capacity to double room rates while dramatically exceeding the upper-upscale market competition by an average of 50%.

The idea is straightforward and innovative: Besides its marketing and round-the-clock assistance, Roomza offers state-of-the-art technology and intellectual property to convert conventional hotel rooms into highly customized experiences that accommodate every visitor’s distinct tastes.

This strategy provides a robust substitute for pricey and antiquated hotel franchising arrangements while significantly increasing asset value and profitability for hotel owners and improving guest happiness. Roomza restricts hotels to using its platform for at most 20% of their available rooms to ensure an exclusive experience for premium-paying visitors.

78% of travellers said they would pay extra for lodgings that address their specific needs, highlighting the desire for such individualized stays. With its promise of an unmatched guest experience, Roomza is the only turn-key solution available to satisfy this growing demand.

Roomza offers hotel owners a unique chance to stand out in a congested industry and increase the value and profitability of their properties. Roomza’s AI-powered revenue management, marketing, and alliances with esteemed companies like Dyson, Lather, and Amazon.com are advantageous for hotels. In addition to charging up to twice as much for rooms as they did previously, hotels using the Roomza model can also reduce their dependency on overpriced online travel agents.

Roomza for Hotels is well-positioned to emerge as a cheaper and more equitable option to conventional hotel franchising as more hotels adopt this business model.