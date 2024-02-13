Priceline’s Expanded Trip Intelligence Suite Launches Amid Changing Consumer Needs and Behaviors

Priceline today announced its Winter 2024 Product Release, which includes new generative AI-powered capabilities and significant upgrades to Penny, their AI travel assistant. Priceline’s Trip Intelligence package now includes over 30 new capabilities, making it the most comprehensive set of AI tools in the travel business, with the goal of effectively streamlining the travel planning and booking processes.

To mark the launch of the new Trip Intelligence features, Priceline is providing a 10% discount on Express DealsⓇ exclusively through Penny. Simply ask Penny, “Can you get me a deal?” to get the code, then book before February 27th to take advantage of this unique offer.

A growing number of clients are looking for solutions to streamline trip research and booking, turning to artificial intelligence for help. According to Priceline’s research, more than half of travellers want to use AI tools to save time, reduce research efforts, and get the best deals.

Furthermore, 73% of those familiar with generative AI have an interest in utilizing it, believing it will improve travel planning and booking, while 65% believe it will make travel more easy and pleasurable.

The enhanced Trip Intelligence package, which builds on insights gleaned from real-world scenarios and marketplace data since its first introduction in Priceline’s hotel category in June 2023, represents six months of refinement.

After six months of expert, on-the-job training, Penny is ready to deliver an even more cohesive and personalized booking experience that saves people time and hassle. This is a continuation of Priceline’s tradition of revolutionizing travel with pioneering technology. We began fully integrating generative AI early last year, and our tools and features will only get better as customers and partners engage with them more and more. Brett Keller, CEO, Priceline

The favourable response has been clear, with Penny users claiming saving nearly ten minutes every journey compared to those who contacted customer care. Priceline is now expanding Penny’s offerings into all categories, including hotels, flights, vehicle rentals, and holiday packages.

Priceline customers will find over 30 new features and upgrades starting today, including:

Penny, the GenAI-powered travel assistant, now offers airfare, car rental, and vacation package options in addition to hotels. It takes travellers from inspiration to booking and post-booking changes on the Priceline home page. Discover with Penny: From the Priceline homepage, users may discover new destinations and receive personalized suggestions based on their needs and tastes. Troubleshoot with Penny: Chatting with Penny allows customers to adjust itineraries easily, interact with live assistance agents, check refund status, and obtain travel information all in one place.

GenAI Itineraries: GPT-4 Turbo allows Priceline iOS app users to construct extensive travel itineraries that include activities, restaurants, and attractions.

Priceline Wallet: A tool that allows users to save coupons, track expiration dates, and manage airline credits all in one spot.

Price Watch: The Priceline App allows customers to track desired flight itineraries and receive reminders when prices change.

Cabin Comparisons in Search: Enhanced flight search results now include cabin and seat comparisons for easy evaluation.

Skip the Counter and Online Rental vehicle Check-In: Customers can check in online with certain partners to avoid or shorten rental vehicle counter wait times.

Multi-Passenger Cancellation and Rebooking: Customers can cancel and rebook tickets for the entire family using airline credit without dealing with a representative (Coming Soon).

Priceline App Experience: Improved design across all platforms, including Trip Timeline, which provides an overview of forthcoming travel dates. Live Activity updates for iPhone users are arriving in March.

Offers on the PayPal App: Beginning later this year, Priceline will offer personalized cash-back offers on travel purchases made through the PayPal app.

Priceline boasts that with Penny’s new feature set and category-defining Trip Intelligence package, they will be able to deliver their clients to their happy spot at a happy price faster and with more certainty than ever before.