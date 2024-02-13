Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Expedia® Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024

- February 13th, 2024 02:56 pm

Austin is one of the Texan cities seeing some of the most significant year-over-year growth, driven by its location along the path of totality.

Austin is one of the Texan cities seeing some of the most significant year-over-year growth, driven by its location along the path of totality.
Share
Share
Tweet

With its Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024 release today, Expedia® revealed that one of the main factors driving the fastest-growing destination trends of the season is the Great American Eclipse (the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024). 

According to Expedia flight searches for the spring season, Dallas (+95%) and Austin (+90%) are the U.S. cities seeing some of the highest year-over-year growth, spurred by their placement along the path of totality.1. The week of the eclipse also happens to fall between April 1 and 8, which has traditionally been the busiest travel week in the spring.

“The week of April 2 is going to be the busiest and priciest time for air travel. Whether it’s a fly-and-flop beach trip or travelling to the path of totality, the best hack is to save hundreds of dollars by bundling flights, hotels and car rentals on the Expedia app,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations.

According to Expedia search data, spring breakers are also interested in more conventional locations like Cancun (+30%) and Orlando (+60%). Mexico City (+55%) and Punta Cana (+60%) top the list of popular foreign travel destinations. Tokyo’s cherry blossoms continue to be a significant lure for American tourists travelling abroad; year-over-year searches are up nearly 55% for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, some travellers hope to experience springtime in Paris (+20%) before the summer throngs arrive in the city.

Expedia® Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024
Expedia search data displays domestic hotspots for spring break.

Top trending destinations for 2024:

  • Domestic U.S.: Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa Bay, Charleston, Phoenix, and San Diego.
  • International: Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Punta Cana, Puerto Vallarta, Dominican Republic, Riviera Maya, Montego Bay, Nassau, Jamaica, and Aruba.
Expedia® Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024
Expedia search data reveals the top international destinations.

In addition to revealing the top trending destinations, Expedia’s Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024 provides travellers with crucial advice for organizing the ideal spring break vacation, from identifying the best times to book flights to offering information on avoiding delays and highlighting the hottest destinations.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet