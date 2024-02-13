Expedia® Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024

With its Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024 release today, Expedia® revealed that one of the main factors driving the fastest-growing destination trends of the season is the Great American Eclipse (the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024).

According to Expedia flight searches for the spring season, Dallas (+95%) and Austin (+90%) are the U.S. cities seeing some of the highest year-over-year growth, spurred by their placement along the path of totality.1. The week of the eclipse also happens to fall between April 1 and 8, which has traditionally been the busiest travel week in the spring.

“The week of April 2 is going to be the busiest and priciest time for air travel. Whether it’s a fly-and-flop beach trip or travelling to the path of totality, the best hack is to save hundreds of dollars by bundling flights, hotels and car rentals on the Expedia app,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations.

According to Expedia search data, spring breakers are also interested in more conventional locations like Cancun (+30%) and Orlando (+60%). Mexico City (+55%) and Punta Cana (+60%) top the list of popular foreign travel destinations. Tokyo’s cherry blossoms continue to be a significant lure for American tourists travelling abroad; year-over-year searches are up nearly 55% for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, some travellers hope to experience springtime in Paris (+20%) before the summer throngs arrive in the city.

Top trending destinations for 2024:

Domestic U.S.: Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa Bay, Charleston, Phoenix, and San Diego.

Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa Bay, Charleston, Phoenix, and San Diego. International: Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Punta Cana, Puerto Vallarta, Dominican Republic, Riviera Maya, Montego Bay, Nassau, Jamaica, and Aruba.

In addition to revealing the top trending destinations, Expedia’s Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024 provides travellers with crucial advice for organizing the ideal spring break vacation, from identifying the best times to book flights to offering information on avoiding delays and highlighting the hottest destinations.