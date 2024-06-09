Historic Hotels of Cyprus Label Launched

The Cypriot Deputy Ministry of Tourism has unveiled the exclusive ‘Historic Hotels of Cyprus’ label, setting forth the fundamental traits a hotel or tourist accommodation must display to earn this prestigious and unique designation.

This new initiative aims to elevate Cyprus’s reputation as a premier travel destination while enriching its tourism offerings. By introducing the ‘Historic Hotels of Cyprus’ label, the Ministry seeks to preserve the island’s rich historical legacy, celebrate the evolution of the hotel industry, and enhance the economy, architectural heritage, and social fabric with your esteemed participation.

Participating in the ‘Historic Hotels of Cyprus’ program brings prestige and offers a unique opportunity to contribute to preserving Cyprus’s rich historical legacy. To qualify, hotels or tourist accommodations must possess a valid license and classification from the Ministry or comply with Article 18 of the ‘Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations Law.’

Historic hotels form a unique class of accommodations renowned for their significant architectural and historical importance. Characterized by their structures’ age, architectural style, and links to historical events, these hotels embody their respective eras’ design and cultural trends.

Staying at these establishments is not just a visit, it’s an experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the past while enjoying the comforts of the present. Preserving historic hotels is not just about tourism, it’s about safeguarding the island’s historical and architectural treasures.

To be recognized as a historic hotel, the central part or a substantial portion of the building must be at least fifty years old, with architecture representing its original construction period. Alternatively, the hotel must be able to present its history digitally or in a designated space. This clear set of criteria ensures the integrity and authenticity of the ‘Historic Hotels of Cyprus’ label.

Hotels must showcase objects of historical significance, such as vintage furniture, decorations, artworks, heirlooms, and audiovisual material. Furthermore, a special section or a separate menu should feature historically significant dishes and beverages, including brandy sour, zivania, Commandaria, various Cypriot wines, kolokasi, afelia, koupepia, sheftalies, and halloumi.

Those who secure the “Historic Hotels of Cyprus” label commit to upholding all these criteria for the three-year validity period.