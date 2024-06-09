An Unforgettable Sailing Spectacle: AEGEAN 600 (July 5-13)

The AEGEAN 600, organized for the fourth consecutive year by the Panhellenic Offshore Sailing Association (POIATH) with co-organizer Olympic Marine, is set to commence on Sunday, July 7. This year’s event boasts 70 entries, including some of the world’s most renowned sailboats.

Notable Participants:

LUCKY (ex Rambler 88) – Owned by American Bryon Ehrhart

– Owned by American Bryon Ehrhart Volvo Open 70 (formerly I Love Poland) – Now owned by Olympic Marine’s Giorgos Prokopiou

– Now owned by Olympic Marine’s Giorgos Prokopiou L4/TRIFORK (formerly Ericsson 4) – Owned by Dutch businessman Joern Larsen and skippered by Danish race winner Maxi Jens Dolmer

– Owned by Dutch businessman Joern Larsen and skippered by Danish race winner Maxi Jens Dolmer Botin 56 BLACK PEARL – Owned by Austrian Stefan Jentzsch

– Owned by Austrian Stefan Jentzsch MOD 70 trimarans ARGO and ZOULOU – ARGO owned by American Jason Carroll, ZOULOU skippered by French multihull racing expert Erik Maris

These impressive vessels will embark from the iconic Temple of Poseidon, promising a spectacle as they navigate the Aegean waters.

Competition Objectives:

Grand Prize: A faithful silver replica of a 5th century BC Attic krater

1. Warm-up Race: Friday, July 5, 2024, at 12:00 PM

The excitement begins with a warm-up race, setting the stage for the upcoming main event. Sailors test their skills and fine-tune their strategies, navigating the pristine waters. This preliminary race is crucial for participants, offering an opportunity to acclimate to the conditions and gauge the competition.

2. Skippers Meeting & Media Briefing: Friday, July 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Later in the evening, the focus shifts to the Skippers Meeting and Media Briefing. Skippers receive essential information about the race course, safety protocols, and weather forecasts. Media representatives gather insights and stories, preparing to cover this prestigious event.

3. Welcome Ceremony: Friday, July 5, 2024, at 8:30 PM

The Welcome Ceremony is a grand affair that celebrates the start of the AEGEAN 600. Participants, organizers, and guests come together to commemorate the event’s opening, fostering a sense of camaraderie and anticipation. The ceremony features speeches, performances, and a showcase of the rich maritime heritage.

4. Reception Dinner: Friday, July 5, 2024, at 9:30 PM

Concluding the day’s events, the Reception Dinner offers an exquisite dining experience under the stars. Attendees indulge in gourmet cuisine, enjoying the company of fellow sailors and enthusiasts. This elegant dinner is an opportunity to build connections and share the excitement for the days ahead.

5. Visit to Temple of Poseidon: Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

On Saturday evening, participants are treated to a cultural excursion to the majestic Temple of Poseidon. Overlooking the Aegean Sea from Cape Sounio, this ancient site offers breathtaking views and a profound connection to Greece’s maritime history. The visit enriches the overall experience, blending competition with culture.

6. Start of AEGEAN 600: Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM

The main event, the AEGEAN 600, officially kicks off on Sunday. Yachts set sail from Sounio, embarking on a challenging 600-nautical-mile journey through the Aegean Sea. This race tests endurance, skill, and strategy as sailors navigate intricate routes and changing conditions.

7. Expiration of Race Time Limit: Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 2:00 PM

As the race progresses, the time limit for completion expires on Saturday, July 13. Participants strive to finish before this deadline, pushing their limits to achieve optimal performance. The expiration marks the culmination of intense efforts and perseverance.

8. Prize Giving Ceremony: Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 9:00 PM

In the evening, the Prize Giving Ceremony celebrates the participants’ achievements. Awards and accolades are presented to the top performers, recognizing their skill, determination, and sportsmanship. This ceremonious event is a highlight, providing a sense of accomplishment and closure.

9. Free Berthing Period Expiration: Monday, July 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM

The event concludes with the expiration of the free berthing period at Olympic Marine. Participants and their vessels must vacate the berths, signalling the end of this extraordinary sailing event. This final step ensures a smooth transition and preparation for future maritime adventures.

Rolex Partnership:

This year’s exciting addition is Rolex’s involvement as the OFFICIAL WATCH of the AEGEAN 600. This race joins the Rolex-supported elite 600 nautical mile sailing competitions, akin to the historic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, Rolex Fastnet Race, and Rolex Middle Sea Race. Rolex’s long-standing commitment to sailing enhances the prestige of the AEGEAN 600, aligning with its values of dedication, experience, and the adeptness needed to navigate the sea’s dynamic nature.

Race Features:

Spectacular Start: As tradition dictates, the race will symbolically start from the sea area near the Temple of Poseidon.

Embark on this thrilling journey where tradition meets modernity, and watch as some of the world’s finest sailboats compete in one of sailing’s most prestigious events.