On-the-Road Power Solutions: EcoFlow’s Alternator Charger

EcoFlow is expanding its On-the-Road Power Solutions with the debut of the new Alternator Charger. This innovative device offers travellers and outdoor enthusiasts rapid charging by utilizing their vehicle’s alternator energy.

Rapid Charging on the Move: Fully Charge 1kWh in Just 1.3 Hours

As the demand for accessible energy and off-grid living rises among RV, overlanding, and van life communities, the need for reliable electricity without depending on fixed locations or gas generators becomes imperative.

Features of the EcoFlow Alternator Charger:

Easy Installation : Connects directly to the vehicle’s starter battery, allowing users to recharge EcoFlow power stations while driving, providing seamless access to energy and home-like comfort on any journey.

: Connects directly to the vehicle’s starter battery, allowing users to recharge EcoFlow power stations while driving, providing seamless access to energy and home-like comfort on any journey. Efficient Power Output: Delivers an impressive 800W output and DC-to-DC charging, replenishing 1kWh of power in just 1.3 hours—significantly faster than the traditional 12V vehicle charger.

Multi-Functional Device: 3-in-1 Charger, Jump Starter, and Battery Maintainer

Emergency Jump Starter : The Alternator Charger can back-feed the vehicle’s battery from a connected portable power station, preventing users from being stranded.

: The Alternator Charger can back-feed the vehicle’s battery from a connected portable power station, preventing users from being stranded. Battery Maintenance: Includes a built-in battery maintainer that ensures the vehicle starter battery stays in optimum condition.

“In the past, RV and outdoor enthusiasts were dependent on campsite amenities or noisy, polluting gas generators, which often restricted their travel experience,” stated Craig Bilboe, EcoFlow’s Head of UK & Ireland Business Development. “Our clean, quiet, and versatile ‘Drive & Charge, Plug In & Power’ solution allows customers to store stable power while driving, providing a more flexible and enriching travel experience, especially as the summer holidays approach.”

EcoFlow Pricing, Availability, and Special Offers

The Alternator Charger is available now on the EcoFlow website and Amazon.com at a price of €329/£329. To celebrate the launch, EcoFlow is offering special summer promotions until July 17th, which include discounted bundle products:

Alternator Charger + DELTA Max 2000 : €1328 (original price €1628, save €300) / £1228 (original price £1378, save £150)

: €1328 (original price €1628, save €300) / £1228 (original price £1378, save £150) Alternator Charger + DELTA 2 : €1228 (original price ��1328, save €100) / £1128 (original price £1228, save £100)

: €1228 (original price ��1328, save €100) / £1128 (original price £1228, save £100) Alternator Charger + DELTA 2 Max: €2128 (original price €2428, save €300) / £1928 (original price £2228, save £300)

Additionally, summer promotions will feature savings on various EcoFlow products, including portable power stations, solar panels, and smart ecosystem devices, with discounts up to €1300/£1200, making it more affordable to gear up for limitless outdoor adventures this summer.