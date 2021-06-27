RevitUp.direct Online Sales for 2021 Reach 2019 Levels

Pin 0 Shares

The coronavirus pandemic forced many online sales strategy changes for hotels in Greece and internationally. RevitUp.direct, the first company in Greece to offer online sales and digital marketing as an integrated service, is helping hotels clear the hurdles for profitability in 2021.

RevitUp.direct made a name for itself in previous years by reinventing an old idea that responsibility and accountability are the ultimate differentiators. This is why the service managed to grow and expand even during the crisis. RevitUp.direct not only helps hotels increase sales volumes, but the service also works to increase hotel brand recognition. The company’s success is because one company and one team are responsible for the overall result (Online Sales Management) and the optimization of those hotel brands’ ROI from digital marketing.

The coronavirus pandemic forced RevitUp.direct to evolve into an even more systematic, stronger, more competitive company. Through dedicated work sifting through mountains of data, targeting added value services, and finding alternatives to flexible cancellation policies, RevitUp has helped client hotels maintain their average prices at 2019 levels.

For over a decade, RevitUp.direct has offered online sales management and digital marketing services for every size and shape of hotels and resorts. As a result, each of these client hotels has had one thing in common. They decided on a strategy to invest in the online marketplace to stand out from the competition.

RevitUp.direct partnerships are long-term because they are based on the principle of mutual success.

Key RevitUp.direct Hotel Collaborations:

Aegean Melathron Halkidiki

Seascape Luxury Residences Crete

Santo Maris Oia Santorini

Anemos Luxury Grand Resort Crete

Royal Marmin Bay Crete

Sevi Boutique Hotel Zanzibar