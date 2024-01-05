Jet2.com and Jet2holidays a Score of Flights Including 14 to Crete

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced another significant expansion of their Summer 24 programme from Manchester Airport after selling more flights and holidays to their most popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Mainland Spain, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy. The new flights will include four more to Chania and ten more to Crete’s capital in Heraklion.

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline have added extra seats to (peak weekly departures from Manchester Airport in brackets following the increases) Lanzarote (14), Alicante (13), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (5), Corfu (10), Crete (Chania) (4), Crete (Heraklion) (10), Kos (8), Sardinia (3) and Reus (6) for Summer 24.

This latest expansion comes in response to holidaymakers flocking to book flights and great value ATOL protected package holidays for next summer and gives customers and independent travel agents in the North West even more choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching these popular summer destinations.

As a result of the expansion, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will now operate over 340 weekly flights during peak periods to 58 sun and city destinations from Manchester Airport in Summer 24, meaning an unrivalled choice for holidaymakers departing from the airport. With over 3.8 million seats on sale from Manchester Airport in Summer 24, this represents nearly 100,000 more seats compared to Summer 23 and is the company’s biggest-ever Summer programme to operate from the airport.

The additional flights and holidays going on sale for Summer 24 from Manchester Airport are as follows:

Lanzarote – additional daily services from 21st April to 1st November.

– additional daily services from 21st April to 1st November. Alicante – extra services (Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday) from 26th May to 31st October.

– extra services (Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday) from 26th May to 31st October. Bulgaria (Bourgas) – additional Thursday flights from 4th to 11th July.

– additional Thursday flights from 4th to 11th July. Corfu – additional Wednesday services from 24th July to 4th September.

– additional Wednesday services from 24th July to 4th September. Crete (Chania) – extra Monday flights from 22nd July to 2nd September.

– extra Monday flights from 22nd July to 2nd September. Crete (Heraklion) – additional Friday services from 5th July to 27th September.

– additional Friday services from 5th July to 27th September. Kos – extra Thursday services from 18th July to 26th September.

– extra Thursday services from 18th July to 26th September. Sardinia (Olbia) – additional Saturday flights from 6th July to 28th September.

– additional Saturday flights from 6th July to 28th September. Reus – additional Thursday services from 2nd to 16th May.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong and sustained demand for Summer 24 across the board, with flights and holidays proving very popular from Manchester Airport. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have reacted quickly to that demand by adding extra capacity to a host of sunshine favourites from the airport. With even more choice and flexibility, we are giving holidaymakers plenty of opportunity to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays next summer. By adding additional services to popular summer destinations, we are giving customers exactly what they want, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away.”