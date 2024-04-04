Revitup.direct Becomes the Only Google Premier Partner in Crete

RevitUp.direct, a leading revenue management and digital marketing agency, proudly announces its certification as a Google Premier Partner, marking a historic milestone for the company's development.

Based in Heraklion, the agency is now the only company in Crete to have achieved this Google partner recognition. RevitUp.direct is among 34 companies in Greece that have been certified as Premier Partners, which is only 3% of Google’s partners worldwide.

This distinction is awarded exclusively to partners that have a proven track record of top Google Ads performance, maximizing their client base’s revenue with innovative strategies and targeted approaches. Minas Liapakis, co-founder of RevitUp.direct, had this to say about the Google recognition:

Our recognition as a Google Premier Partner is proof of the hard work and tireless dedication of our team. We are proud that Google recognizes our specialized knowledge in the creation and management of advertising campaigns, which makes us pioneers in the hotel industry in Greece, Cyprus and Zanzibar.

Google Premier Partners are distinguished for their advanced services in Google Ads, the delivery of high-performance campaigns and their specialized knowledge to achieve their goals efficiently and professionally.

By achieving this certification, RevitUp’s experts further validate their ability to navigate the complex digital landscape and their commitment to leading clients’ growth through targeted advertising campaigns and innovative strategies.

With an eye on the future, RevitUp.direct continues to evolve technologically. The company is also committed to growing its clientele with high standards in revenue management and digital marketing services in the ever-changing tourism industry.

About RevitUp

RevitUp.direct, based in Heraklion, Crete, offers Revenue Management, Performance Marketing, Digital Presence Management and Online Distribution & Sales services in the field of hospitality.

For the past two decades, RevitUp.direct has deployed vertically integrated technological marketing solutions in support of the vision and know-how of entrepreneurs in the tourism industry around the world.