Squaremouth: Summer 2024 Travel Trends

- April 25th, 2024 05:01 pm

Summer 2024 Travel Trends: Gen Z Spends, Europe Reigns (Photo by Felix Rostig on Unsplash)

Despite the rising cost of travel, travellers are sparing no expense on their summer getaways, according to Squaremouth.com, a USA travel insurance marketplace.

Analyzing traveller spending data from thousands of travel insurance policies purchased for trips this summer, Squaremouth reveals the top summer travel spending trends of 2024 and which top locations are the most wallet-friendly. 

Over 75% of Summer Travelers Are Heading Abroad

In 2024, 77% of travellers booking summer trips through Squaremouth are heading abroad. These destinations come with a high price tag, as international trips have an average trip cost of over $9,000, compared to just over $7,000 for domestic trips. 

Top 10 International Summer Destinations for 2024

Destination% of TravelersAverage Trip Cost
United Kingdom6.38 %$9,245
Italy 6.25 %$9,830
Canada 5.17 %$6,975
France3.47 %$9,468
Greece2.81 %$10,366
Germany 2.39 %$8,171
Iceland2.37 %$9,427
Ireland2.34 %$8,116
Norway2.33 %$11,986
Spain2.23 %$8,501

Budget-Friendly Destinations for Summer 2024

With travel prices higher than ever, many travellers are searching for attractive destinations that won’t break the bank. Consider these 5 popular budget-friendly international destinations with the lowest average trip costs in 2024. 

DestinationAvg Trip Cost
Bermuda $4,644
Mexico $4,734
Puerto Rico $4,941
Dominican Republic$5,010
Philippines $5,090

Gen Z Spending the Most on Travel

All generations are spending more on trips this summer, with trip costs rising an average of 36% compared to 2023. 

Notable Stats: 

  • Gen Z is spending an average of $11,766 on trips, surpassing all other generations for the first time in 4 years
  • While Millennials are spending the least on travel this year, their year-over-year spending has increased the most by almost 50%
Generation2024 Average Trip Cost2023% Change YOY 
Gen Z$11,766$8,451+39.21 %
Gen X$10,729$7,876+36.22 %
Boomers$10,680$7,811+36.71 %
Silent$10,582$8,808+20.14 %
Millennial$9,670$6,500+48.76 %

Methodology: Squaremouth identified trends amongst travel insurance policy sales purchased with travel dates between 6/20/24 – 9/22/24.

