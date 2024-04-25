Squaremouth: Summer 2024 Travel Trends

Despite the rising cost of travel, travellers are sparing no expense on their summer getaways, according to Squaremouth.com, a USA travel insurance marketplace.

Analyzing traveller spending data from thousands of travel insurance policies purchased for trips this summer, Squaremouth reveals the top summer travel spending trends of 2024 and which top locations are the most wallet-friendly.

Over 75% of Summer Travelers Are Heading Abroad

In 2024, 77% of travellers booking summer trips through Squaremouth are heading abroad. These destinations come with a high price tag, as international trips have an average trip cost of over $9,000, compared to just over $7,000 for domestic trips.

Top 10 International Summer Destinations for 2024

Destination % of Travelers Average Trip Cost United Kingdom 6.38 % $9,245 Italy 6.25 % $9,830 Canada 5.17 % $6,975 France 3.47 % $9,468 Greece 2.81 % $10,366 Germany 2.39 % $8,171 Iceland 2.37 % $9,427 Ireland 2.34 % $8,116 Norway 2.33 % $11,986 Spain 2.23 % $8,501

Budget-Friendly Destinations for Summer 2024

With travel prices higher than ever, many travellers are searching for attractive destinations that won’t break the bank. Consider these 5 popular budget-friendly international destinations with the lowest average trip costs in 2024.

Destination Avg Trip Cost Bermuda $4,644 Mexico $4,734 Puerto Rico $4,941 Dominican Republic $5,010 Philippines $5,090

Gen Z Spending the Most on Travel

All generations are spending more on trips this summer, with trip costs rising an average of 36% compared to 2023.

Notable Stats:

Gen Z is spending an average of $11,766 on trips, surpassing all other generations for the first time in 4 years

While Millennials are spending the least on travel this year, their year-over-year spending has increased the most by almost 50%

Generation 2024 Average Trip Cost 2023 % Change YOY Gen Z $11,766 $8,451 +39.21 % Gen X $10,729 $7,876 +36.22 % Boomers $10,680 $7,811 +36.71 % Silent $10,582 $8,808 +20.14 % Millennial $9,670 $6,500 +48.76 %

Methodology: Squaremouth identified trends amongst travel insurance policy sales purchased with travel dates between 6/20/24 – 9/22/24.