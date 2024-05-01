Samaria Gorge Reopens for Tourists

The legendary Samaria Gorge, a beloved natural marvel on the island of Crete, has opened its gates to allow travellers to hike the whole path. Intrepid explorers can now travel the entire length of the canyon, either from the northern entrance at Xyloskalo or the southern gateway of Agia Roumeli.

O.FY.PE.KA‘s Samaria National Park Management Unit has worked diligently to ensure visitors enjoy a flawless and unforgettable experience. Over the last month and a half, considerable maintenance work has been methodically completed, including bridge repair, trail upkeep, removing dangerous fallen trees along the path, and reinforcing safety rails and stone fall prevention systems. These modifications seek to improve the tourist experience while prioritizing their well-being.

O.FY.PE.KA’s dedicated crew is committed to preserving the highest standards throughout the tourist season, guaranteeing that the Samaria Gorge continues capturing and enchanting those who enter its rocky embrace. Prepare to be astounded by the majesty of nature as you walk this historic and respected route, where each step reveals a new and spectacular view.

Samaria Gorge, a Natura 2000 protected area – photo by Jimzoun

Samaria Gorge, Europe’s Most Famous Hiking Route

The Samaria Gorge is Europe’s most well-known trekking destination, and it is part of the famed European E4 hiking path. During the summer months, multitudes of daring travellers flock to this natural wonder, captivated by the fascination of exploring its depths from the summit to the base. For many travellers, the trek down the Samaria Gorge is the highlight of their Cretan adventure. The 14.5-kilometer trip begins in Xyloskalo on the Omalos plateau and ends at the coastal town of Agia Roumeli, which is 5 to 7 hours long, depending on the individual’s speed.

Although the gorge’s official length is 15 kilometres, this figure refers to the trekking distance between the communities of Omalos, located on the northern border of the Omalos plateau, and the hamlet of Agia Roumeli. In truth, the canyon is 13 kilometres long, beginning at the height of 1,250 meters at its northern entrance and falling to the coasts of the South Cretan Sea at Agia Roumeli. The trip through Samaria Natural Park is 13 kilometres long, beginning at the ticket kiosk in Xyloskalo and ending at the kiosk in the historic town of Agia Roumeli. However, an extra 1.5 kilometres must be travelled to reach the beach at Agia Roumeli, resulting in a total trekking distance of 14.5 km.

The Iron Gates (Sideroportes) are the most famous feature of the gorge, where the towering walls narrow to a scant 4-meter width while leaping to a height of 500 meters. The Samaria Gorge was named a national park in 1962, partly to protect the uncommon Cretan ibex, which is currently only found in the Lefka Ori National Park, the island of Thodorou, and a few smaller islands. The gorge and its surroundings are home to a diverse range of indigenous vegetation and wildlife.

Kri-kri (Capra aegagrus creticus) in the Samariá Gorge National Park on the island of Crete (By Lapplaender – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

Samaria, a desolate settlement, sits inside the gorge’s boundaries. The settlement’s final occupants left in 1962 to make way for the park’s construction. The settlement and the gorge are thought to have been named after the area’s historic Church of Mary of Egypt (Osia Maria).

A must-do activity for visitors to Crete is the descent into the canyon, which begins on the Omalos plateau and ends at Agia Roumeli on the South Cretan Sea. Most passengers then take a boat destined for the port of Chora Sfakion before taking a coach back to Chania. This exciting journey lasts 4 to 7 hours and can be physically taxing, especially during the height of summer.