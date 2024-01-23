RevitUp.direct Partners with Caldera Group in Chania

RevitUp.direct, an innovative digital revenue & marketing agency based in Heraklion, is delighted to announce an exciting collaboration with Caldera Creta Paradise and Caldera Village, both esteemed properties of the Caldera Group, located in Chania, Crete, Greece.

As part of RevitUp’s awarded revenue management and digital marketing services, Caldera Creta Paradise and Caldera Village will benefit from the team’s extensive expertise and professionalism in the hotel industry. The partnership aims to leverage advanced digital strategies and dynamic data analytics to maximize revenue, streamline booking processes, and increase hotel online visibility in Crete’s competitive landscape.

RevitUp professionals will employ the power of data and tailored approaches to meet each establishment’s unique needs, focusing on optimizing pricing strategies, enhancing digital marketing efforts, and deploying targeted advertising campaigns across various online platforms to attract a broader guest clientele.

This collaboration is set to revolutionize the distinguished’s digital presence and revenue strategy, boosting brand awareness and digital revenue streams going forward.

ABOUT CALDERA GROUP

Caldera Group, a prominent hospitality brand in Greece, epitomizes luxury and exceptional service in its diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts on the island of Crete. Renowned for its stunning establishments in Chania and Hersonissos, Caldera Group offers an exquisite blend of authentic Greek hospitality and contemporary comforts. Each location, set against idyllic backdrops of nature, is designed to provide an unparalleled vacationing experience. From luxurious accommodations and gourmet dining to state-of-the-art facilities and personable service, Caldera Group ensures a stay of premium luxury and true relaxation.

ABOUT REVITUP.DIRECT REVENUE MANAGEMENT

RevitUp.direct, based in Heraklion Crete, offers Revenue Management, Performance Marketing, Digital Presence Management, and Online Distribution & Sales services in the hospitality field. With two solid decades of experience, we provide vertically integrated technology marketing solutions, supporting entrepreneurs in the tourism industry with vision and expertise around the world. Our experienced team, constituted of specialized experts, offer a 360° approach to planning and sales of Hospitality Services, aiming to bridge the technological and managerial gap of hotel businesses with real-time supply and demand. Simultaneously, we are on high alert, continually monitoring the field’s emerging development to adjust our positioning and strategy accordingly. On the client side, we transform together the hotel business of the future by adapting directly to the business, facing new technological challenges, and developing a sustainable digital strategy for a steady increase in profitability.