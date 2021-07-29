Ios Island Becomes the Next Beach Party Greek Officials Can’t Stop

Pin 0 Shares

Greek Citizen Protection Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis said yesterday Ios Island may be the next destination to see reinstitute strict measures imposed because of escalating COVID-19 cases. Speaking with SKAI radio, the minister also said additional police will be sent to the island to monitor and enforce better control of the situation.

Chrysohoidis blamed the uptick in cases on professionals on Ios not following correctly the government’s health and safety measures to combat COVID-19. The minister did not go into what specific measures officials are mulling, but clearly, the Mykonos curfew that was just lifted would seem to be a baseline strategy.

The problem for Ios is that compared to Mykonos, this island is mythic as a partier paradise. When young people come to Ios, they go back home with stories of “best times” in a place where beach parties are non-stop.

Covid-19 restrictive measures on Mykonos have been lifted now, but sources on the island say so-called “corona parties” are still going on in secret locations around the island. Officials look on these parties as criminal acts, and Chrysohoidis says there is a crackdown going on now to break them up. Based on what we’re seeing on Instagram (above), and the TikTok share here, it does not look like the Mykonos crackdown is as effective as it should be.

Feature image from the YouTube Channel of LifeIsAbeachparty