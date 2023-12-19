Regula and ICTS Europe Systems Team up to Speed up Passenger ID Processing

Regula and ICTS Europe Systems teamed up to provide advanced passport readers that have improved operational efficiencies at European airports.

Regula 7029 is a compact yet robust device for reading and verifying travel documents during check-in and boarding on flights originating from Europe and heading to the USA. This implementation holds significant importance for ICTS Europe Systems and its clientele, making the selection of the best identity verification (IDV) vendor crucial to enhance the passenger and air carrier experience.

By integrating Regula 7029, ICTS Europe Systems has effectively reduced document processing time. This innovative solution now takes a mere three seconds to scan and verify each ID. Consequently, this minimizes the overall time passengers spend checking in and boarding at the gate. Furthermore, the deployment of Regula 7029 enables ICTS Europe Systems to automate the processing of identity documents, fulfilling the fundamental requirement of reducing the human workload.

The whole project, starting from purchase to integration, was straightforward and smooth thanks to the great technology, collaboration and ongoing support we have with Regula. Pairing Regula hardware with TravelDoc online verification system and our suite of core capabilities has driven down processing times for each document based on accuracy and the exceptional first time scan rate – all in a very short period of time. Using Regula 7029 for passenger ID verification gives us the required speed and quality to keep improving the overall experience for both air carriers and passengers. Jason Spencer, Commercial Director at ICTS Europe Systems

Regula 7029 is an efficient workstation designed for processing full-page data while saving space. It can automatically read and thoroughly verify the authenticity of a wide range of IDs, such as passports, ID cards, visas, and more. In addition to checking data in the visual zone, MRZ (machine-readable zone), barcode, and electronic chip, Regula 7029 also captures images of documents under various light sources, including white, ultraviolet, and infrared, in order to verify their hidden security features.