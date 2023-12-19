As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to cosy up with some of the best-selling holiday reads of 2023. Dive into captivating stories that transport you to far-off lands, unravel gripping mysteries, and warm your heart with tales of love and friendship. Whether you’re seeking a thrilling page-turner or a heartwarming romance, this curated list of holiday reads has something for every reader’s taste.

“The Mistletoe Inn” by Richard Paul Evans: A heartwarming romance set in a charming inn, perfect for cozy holiday evenings.

by Richard Paul Evans: A heartwarming romance set in a charming inn, perfect for cozy holiday evenings. “Holly and Ivy” by Fern Michaels: A tale of family, love, and the magic of the holiday season, transporting readers to a quaint countryside setting.

by Fern Michaels: A tale of family, love, and the magic of the holiday season, transporting readers to a quaint countryside setting. “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery: A captivating story of love and second chances, unfolding in a picturesque winter wonderland.

by Susan Mallery: A captivating story of love and second chances, unfolding in a picturesque winter wonderland. “One Day in December” by Josie Silver: A captivating tale of missed connections and serendipitous love set against the backdrop of festive city lights.

by Josie Silver: A captivating tale of missed connections and serendipitous love set against the backdrop of festive city lights. “The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans is a touching and uplifting story that captures the season’s spirit, unfolding in a snow-covered small town.

by Richard Paul Evans is a touching and uplifting story that captures the season’s spirit, unfolding in a snow-covered small town. “The Christmas Sisters” by Sarah Morgan: A heartwarming story of family bonds and forgiveness, set in a cosy Scottish village.

by Sarah Morgan: A heartwarming story of family bonds and forgiveness, set in a cosy Scottish village. “Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory is a delightful romance set in a luxurious English countryside estate that offers a glimpse into royal festivities.

by Jasmine Guillory is a delightful romance set in a luxurious English countryside estate that offers a glimpse into royal festivities. “Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella: A delightful and humorous holiday escapade filled with festive cheer and endearing characters.

by Sophie Kinsella: A delightful and humorous holiday escapade filled with festive cheer and endearing characters. “Let It Snow” by Nancy Thayer: A captivating story of love, new beginnings, and the joys of the holiday season unfolding in a charming coastal town.

by Nancy Thayer: A captivating story of love, new beginnings, and the joys of the holiday season unfolding in a charming coastal town. “The Christmas Boutique” by Jennifer Chiaverini: A heartwarming tale of community, tradition, and the magic of the holiday season, set in a charming small town.

by Jennifer Chiaverini: A heartwarming tale of community, tradition, and the magic of the holiday season, set in a charming small town. “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens: This timeless classic embodies the season’s spirit with its heartwarming tale of redemption and the transformative power of kindness.

by Charles Dickens: This timeless classic embodies the season’s spirit with its heartwarming tale of redemption and the transformative power of kindness. “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore: This beloved poem captures the magic and anticipation of Christmas Eve, evoking feelings of nostalgia and excitement.

by Clement C. Moore: This beloved poem captures the magic and anticipation of Christmas Eve, evoking feelings of nostalgia and excitement. “Holidays on Ice” by David Sedaris: A collection of hilarious and poignant essays that offer a satirical take on the holiday season, blending humour with touching moments.

by David Sedaris: A collection of hilarious and poignant essays that offer a satirical take on the holiday season, blending humour with touching moments. “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg: This enchanting story follows a young boy’s extraordinary journey to the North Pole, inspiring wonder and evoking the innocence of childhood.

by Chris Van Allsburg: This enchanting story follows a young boy’s extraordinary journey to the North Pole, inspiring wonder and evoking the innocence of childhood. “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham: A humorous and heartwarming novel that explores the chaotic and comical side of trying to opt out of the holiday festivities.

by John Grisham: A humorous and heartwarming novel that explores the chaotic and comical side of trying to opt out of the holiday festivities. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott: A timeless coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the Civil War, with themes of love, sacrifice, and the joy of togetherness during the holidays.

by Louisa May Alcott: A timeless coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the Civil War, with themes of love, sacrifice, and the joy of togetherness during the holidays. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson: This charming tale follows the uproarious antics of the notorious Herdman siblings as they bring unexpected joy and laughter to a community Christmas pageant.

by Barbara Robinson: This charming tale follows the uproarious antics of the notorious Herdman siblings as they bring unexpected joy and laughter to a community Christmas pageant. “Holidays Are Hell” by Kim Harrison and Lynsay Sands: A captivating anthology of supernatural holiday-themed stories, infusing the season with elements of fantasy, romance, and intrigue.

by Kim Harrison and Lynsay Sands: A captivating anthology of supernatural holiday-themed stories, infusing the season with elements of fantasy, romance, and intrigue. “A Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg: Set in the quaint town of Lost River, Alabama, this heartwarming novel celebrates the magic of unexpected friendships and the power of community during the holiday season.

by Fannie Flagg: Set in the quaint town of Lost River, Alabama, this heartwarming novel celebrates the magic of unexpected friendships and the power of community during the holiday season. “The Christmas Train” by David Baldacci: A captivating journey aboard a train filled with memorable characters, unexpected adventures, and the transformative spirit of Christmas.

by David Baldacci: A captivating journey aboard a train filled with memorable characters, unexpected adventures, and the transformative spirit of Christmas. “ The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig: A heartwarming and thought-provoking novel that explores the concept of regrets and second chances, perfect for those seeking a meaningful and introspective holiday read.

by Matt Haig: A heartwarming and thought-provoking novel that explores the concept of regrets and second chances, perfect for those seeking a meaningful and introspective holiday read. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse: A gripping and chilling thriller set in the Swiss Alps, offering a thrilling escape for readers who enjoy a mix of mystery and suspense during the holiday season.

by Sarah Pearse: A gripping and chilling thriller set in the Swiss Alps, offering a thrilling escape for readers who enjoy a mix of mystery and suspense during the holiday season. “The Christmas Village” by Karen Swan: A heartwarming tale set in a picturesque village filled with festive cheer and charming traditions.

by Karen Swan: A heartwarming tale set in a picturesque village filled with festive cheer and charming traditions. “Winter Solstice” by Elin Hilderbrand: An enchanting story about love, loss, and new beginnings set against a stunning Nantucket winter backdrop.

by Elin Hilderbrand: An enchanting story about love, loss, and new beginnings set against a stunning Nantucket winter backdrop. “Snowflakes Over Bay Tree Terrace” by Fay Keenan: A delightful novel that captures the magic of the holiday season in a quaint English village.

by Fay Keenan: A delightful novel that captures the magic of the holiday season in a quaint English village. “Christmas at the Island Hotel” by Jenny Colgan: A charming and cosy narrative that transports readers to the enchanting shores of Mure, a remote Scottish island.

by Jenny Colgan: A charming and cosy narrative that transports readers to the enchanting shores of Mure, a remote Scottish island. “The Adults” by Caroline Hulse: A clever and witty novel that unfolds during a holiday vacation at a picturesque countryside manor, filled with unexpected twists and turns.

by Caroline Hulse: A clever and witty novel that unfolds during a holiday vacation at a picturesque countryside manor, filled with unexpected twists and turns. “Winter Street” by Elin Hilderbrand: A captivating story of family drama and holiday traditions on Nantucket Island.

by Elin Hilderbrand: A captivating story of family drama and holiday traditions on Nantucket Island. “Merry and Bright” by Debbie Macomber: Delight in the charm of the holidays as love blossoms in this heartwarming romance.

by Debbie Macomber: Delight in the charm of the holidays as love blossoms in this heartwarming romance. “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans: An emotional and poignant tale that captures the true spirit of Christmas and the power of love and family.

The best-selling holiday reads of 2023 are poised to create memorable reading experiences for individuals seeking literary adventures during their holiday escapades.