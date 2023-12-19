As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to cosy up with some of the best-selling holiday reads of 2023. Dive into captivating stories that transport you to far-off lands, unravel gripping mysteries, and warm your heart with tales of love and friendship. Whether you’re seeking a thrilling page-turner or a heartwarming romance, this curated list of holiday reads has something for every reader’s taste.
- “The Mistletoe Inn” by Richard Paul Evans: A heartwarming romance set in a charming inn, perfect for cozy holiday evenings.
- “Holly and Ivy” by Fern Michaels: A tale of family, love, and the magic of the holiday season, transporting readers to a quaint countryside setting.
- “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery: A captivating story of love and second chances, unfolding in a picturesque winter wonderland.
- “One Day in December” by Josie Silver: A captivating tale of missed connections and serendipitous love set against the backdrop of festive city lights.
- “The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans is a touching and uplifting story that captures the season’s spirit, unfolding in a snow-covered small town.
- “The Christmas Sisters” by Sarah Morgan: A heartwarming story of family bonds and forgiveness, set in a cosy Scottish village.
- “Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory is a delightful romance set in a luxurious English countryside estate that offers a glimpse into royal festivities.
- “Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella: A delightful and humorous holiday escapade filled with festive cheer and endearing characters.
- “Let It Snow” by Nancy Thayer: A captivating story of love, new beginnings, and the joys of the holiday season unfolding in a charming coastal town.
- “The Christmas Boutique” by Jennifer Chiaverini: A heartwarming tale of community, tradition, and the magic of the holiday season, set in a charming small town.
- “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens: This timeless classic embodies the season’s spirit with its heartwarming tale of redemption and the transformative power of kindness.
- “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore: This beloved poem captures the magic and anticipation of Christmas Eve, evoking feelings of nostalgia and excitement.
- “Holidays on Ice” by David Sedaris: A collection of hilarious and poignant essays that offer a satirical take on the holiday season, blending humour with touching moments.
- “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg: This enchanting story follows a young boy’s extraordinary journey to the North Pole, inspiring wonder and evoking the innocence of childhood.
- “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham: A humorous and heartwarming novel that explores the chaotic and comical side of trying to opt out of the holiday festivities.
- “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott: A timeless coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the Civil War, with themes of love, sacrifice, and the joy of togetherness during the holidays.
- “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson: This charming tale follows the uproarious antics of the notorious Herdman siblings as they bring unexpected joy and laughter to a community Christmas pageant.
- “Holidays Are Hell” by Kim Harrison and Lynsay Sands: A captivating anthology of supernatural holiday-themed stories, infusing the season with elements of fantasy, romance, and intrigue.
- “A Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg: Set in the quaint town of Lost River, Alabama, this heartwarming novel celebrates the magic of unexpected friendships and the power of community during the holiday season.
- “The Christmas Train” by David Baldacci: A captivating journey aboard a train filled with memorable characters, unexpected adventures, and the transformative spirit of Christmas.
- “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig: A heartwarming and thought-provoking novel that explores the concept of regrets and second chances, perfect for those seeking a meaningful and introspective holiday read.
- “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse: A gripping and chilling thriller set in the Swiss Alps, offering a thrilling escape for readers who enjoy a mix of mystery and suspense during the holiday season.
- “The Christmas Village” by Karen Swan: A heartwarming tale set in a picturesque village filled with festive cheer and charming traditions.
- “Winter Solstice” by Elin Hilderbrand: An enchanting story about love, loss, and new beginnings set against a stunning Nantucket winter backdrop.
- “Snowflakes Over Bay Tree Terrace” by Fay Keenan: A delightful novel that captures the magic of the holiday season in a quaint English village.
- “Christmas at the Island Hotel” by Jenny Colgan: A charming and cosy narrative that transports readers to the enchanting shores of Mure, a remote Scottish island.
- “The Adults” by Caroline Hulse: A clever and witty novel that unfolds during a holiday vacation at a picturesque countryside manor, filled with unexpected twists and turns.
- “Winter Street” by Elin Hilderbrand: A captivating story of family drama and holiday traditions on Nantucket Island.
- “Merry and Bright” by Debbie Macomber: Delight in the charm of the holidays as love blossoms in this heartwarming romance.
- “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans: An emotional and poignant tale that captures the true spirit of Christmas and the power of love and family.
The best-selling holiday reads of 2023 are poised to create memorable reading experiences for individuals seeking literary adventures during their holiday escapades.