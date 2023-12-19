Encordés Ephemeral Artwork by Saype in the French Alps Revealed

Saype has unveiled his latest work, “Encordés,” on the snow-covered slopes of the French Alps in honour of the 20th anniversary of the Paradiski ski area.

The renowned French artist, celebrated for his expansive frescoes across the globe, revealed this new ephemeral masterpiece directly on the snow at an altitude exceeding 2,000 meters in the mountains of the Paradiski ski area (Savoie, France). Titled “Encordés,” the work comprises two creations crafted using 100% natural and eco-friendly charcoal paint. Each of the two frescoes spans an impressive 1,000 m² area.

Saype’s ephemeral artwork at Paradiski La Plagne

Encordés portrays two children working together to conquer a mountain, symbolizing the need for cooperation and unity. The snowy mountains provide a dramatic backdrop to the scene, emphasizing the majestic and magical landscape. This reflects the connection between Paradiski’s two valleys and resorts, highlighting the theme of bringing distant elements closer together.

What inspired me in this Paradiski project was the connection between these stations via this incredible cable car and the decision of the local people to live, collaborate, and work together within the same ski area for 20 years. The mountain inspires me; it is both a beautiful postcard and a potentially hostile high-altitude environment, especially for creating my ephemeral artwork. For logistics and execution, we faced numerous challenges (weather, wind, cold…). In my artistic expression, the purity of childhood is a recurrent motif, serving to impart a layer of poetic depth. By drawing this roped pair of children, I wanted to show that working together and trusting each other, is essential to move forward and overcome the challenges we face. A significant part of my work involves connecting people, and the project proposed by Paradiski for its 20th anniversary resonates with my work. Saype’s ephemeral art work seen from the sky with Saype next to it Saype

From Paradiski’s viewpoint, Saype’s artistic decision was a perfect match, as his murals are meaningful and tell captivating stories that can bring people together. His use of eco-friendly paint (chalk and charcoal-based) and his concept of art, aimed at influencing mindsets and society without harming nature, was compelling. This approach is even more impactful in the mountain environment, where climate changes are keenly felt.

Starting on December 20, skiers will have the opportunity to explore the behind-the-scenes photos of the two artworks in the Vanoise Express cable car stations in Montchavin-Les-Coches and Peisey-Vallandry.