PUDU Robotics Elevates Hotels with Smart Robots

Pudu Robotics is revolutionizing the hotel industry with its innovative robotic solutions. Hotels have always faced the challenge of maintaining high service quality while keeping operation costs in check. At the same time, as all industries undergo digital transformation, finding the right balance between automation and human interaction has become a crucial skill for managers. Pudu’s cutting-edge robotics technology is leading the way in addressing these issues by combining the efficiency of robotics with the human touch.

PUDU’s innovative robots have made their debut at Parkhotel, an idyllic family-owned establishment nestled in the heart of Eisenstadt, Austria. The hotel’s esteemed Director, Michael Novak, announced the pioneering use of these robots, marking a significant milestone as the first in Burgenland, Austria’s easternmost state, to employ such advanced technology.

We started working with PUDU because it is the leading manufacturer in robotics and have great products, great services. We do this project in Austria together, and I think we will do a lot more projects in the future. Michael Novak, Director of the Parkhotel

Among the impressive fleet are BellaBot, KettyBot, HolaBot, FlashBot, and PUDU CC1, strategically positioned throughout the hotel to cater to diverse guest needs.

KettyBot greets guests at the hotel entrance using a voice interaction system and a large-screen display to offer necessary information and guidance, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

BellaBot and HolaBot have been designated to manage meal delivery and dish return in two of the hotel’s restaurants. BellaBot picks up prepared food from the kitchen and navigates independently to different tables, while HolaBot takes care of bringing back used tableware to the kitchen.

PUDU CC1, a highly advanced all-in-one cleaning robot, is specifically designed to maintain the immaculate cleanliness of the hotel’s meeting rooms, creating a pristine atmosphere for guests. This intelligent robot elevates hygiene standards and simplifies the management process by providing immediate access to comprehensive reports and identifying specific areas requiring attention.

FlashBot delivers a range of items to guests’ rooms, including towels, toiletries, and meals, ensuring efficient fulfilment of guests’ needs. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, FlashBot can safely and reliably navigate elevators to facilitate room deliveries. It empowers digital management and services within hotels and office buildings, offering a seamless and cutting-edge experience.

The introduction of these robots at Parkhotel displays PUDU’s diverse product portfolio, offering innovative solutions for various scenarios and customer segments. These robots show how PUDU Robotics technology can reduce staff workload, enhance the dining and accommodation experience, and infuse hotels with a sense of technology and modernity, increasing their appeal to guests.