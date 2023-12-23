Crete, a Top Christmas Destination This Year

Greek hotels are 80% full for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, although there are 20% fewer tourists than last year. After the Coronavirus pandemic, 2022 was essentially the first “lockdown-free” Christmas. Moreover, Crete – specifically Heraklion, Chania, and Rethymno – is attracting significant interest this year.

Lysandros Tsilidis, the president of the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel and Tourism Agencies (Fed HATTA), has highlighted the most popular destinations in Greece and abroad for holidaymakers this year.

Today, the country’s hotels are 80% occupied for the Christmas and New Year holidays, with a 20% decrease in tourists compared to the same period last year.

There is a particular interest in Crete, especially in Heraklion, Chania, and Rethymno.

Other popular destinations in Greece include Ioannina, Zagorochoria, Tzoumerka in Epirus, Kastoria, Lake Plastira, Karpenissi, Arachova in Central Greece, Kalavrita, Nafplio, Kalamata in Peloponnese, as well as the areas around ski resorts. Athens and Thessaloniki traditionally attract visitors during this period.

Tsilidis mentioned that the average cost of excursions per person for Greek destinations ranges from 200-300 euros, while for foreign destinations, it varies between 600 and 800 euros depending on the country.

Popular distant destinations outside of Europe and the Mediterranean also attract tourists with higher financial means. The president emphasized that numerous travel packages are available for domestic and international trips to meet all preferences.

He also noted that the decrease in the number of excursions is not only a Greek phenomenon, with one in four Europeans opting not to travel during the festive days due to various factors.

For international destinations, Tsilidis mentioned popular places such as Vienna, Budapest, Warsaw, parts of Croatia, Slovakia, Rome, Milan, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin in Germany, areas of Spain, Portugal, Tunisia, and Dubai. Additionally, the village of Santa Claus in Rovaniemi, Finland, has seen a growing interest.

Wealthy travellers are also interested in overseas destinations like Southeast Asia, Seychelles, the Maldives, Latin America, New York, and Los Angeles.