New Diving Park in Stalida, Hersonissos

Hersonissos’ diving park has received official permission, marking the first licensed park in the Prefecture of Heraklion. Situated in the marine area “Plateia” in Stalida of the Municipality of Hersonissos, the park spans 22.5 acres and is designated for guided recreational diving.

In the marine environment, natural reef habitats face significant threats from human activities. While reef-based ecotourism can benefit local economies, dive tourism has the potential to harm delicate habitats. One proposed solution to addressing the conflict between the economic benefits of diving and its ecological risks is installing artificial reefs near popular dive sites.

Choosing artificial reefs instead of natural ones can help offset the negative effects of dive tourism on the environment.

The long-awaited operating license (since 2019), involving the characterization and demarcation of the marine area, was granted to the Diving Park in Stalida of Heraklion through a joint decision by the Ministers of National Economy – Finance and Energy – Environment, as announced in Official Gazette 940-01/12/2023.

With the primary objective of being fully operational by the onset of the new tourist season, the Diving Park is under the management of the Urban Non-Profit Company “DIVING PARKS OF CRETE,” established by the Chamber of Heraklion in collaboration with the Municipality of Hersonissos and the Municipality of Malevizi.

The park, set in a square shape measuring 150m by 150m, will feature 38 large artificial reefs and two smaller ones in its initial stage. This development is expected to gradually enhance the biomass and diversity of benthic and benthopelagic organisms in the marine area. Future plans include docking a floating shipyard (small ship) in the next phase.

In the summer months, diving activity in the area is bustling. The developers of the diving park in Stalida aim to create an underwater “oasis,” enhancing the seabed to attract scuba divers. This effort will result in a more visually appealing seabed adorned with artificial reefs, drawing in more diving enthusiasts. With Crete’s favourable climate and conditions, diving is feasible for up to ten months a year.

Initiated by the Chamber of Heraklion following the passing of legislation enabling the development of this form of tourism, the project is financed by the CLLD/LEADER FISHERIES program (EPALTH 2014-2020) through the intermediate management body Heraklion Development AAE OTA.