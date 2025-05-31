Prague Among the Top Five Meeting Destinations Worldwide

Prague has once again staked its claim as one of the world’s most appealing meeting destinations. In 2024, the city hosted over 5,100 events, representing a 5% increase from the previous year. This performance cements its fifth-place ranking in the International Congress and Convention Association’s annual list. Vienna leads, with Lisbon, Singapore, and Barcelona rounding out the top four, while Prague edges out strong Asian competitors, returning to the global stage more slowly.

Roman Muška, Director of the Prague Convention Bureau, summarised the moment: “Prague achieved its position in the top five despite the growing competition from Asian cities, whose reappearance to the ranks of the most popular meeting destinations was slower than, for example, European cities.” Muška added, “The improvement in Prague’s ranking for association congresses and conferences is a clear sign of the city’s dynamic recovery and growing appeal on the international stage. While the overall number of events globally has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels – as confirmed by ICCA data – Prague continues to outperform expectations and strengthen its position as one of Europe’s top meeting destinations.”

This year’s total included 5,139 events of all types, just over 86% of the record level set in 2019. These meetings drew more than 804,000 delegates who stayed in Prague for an average of 2.27 days. Medical sciences, economics, finance, IT, and telecommunications dominated discussions. Prague ranked fifth worldwide in hosting medical conferences and fourth in technology-related events, aligning with its Regional Innovation Strategy (RIS3). According to Muška, “Last year, the Prague events attracted more than 804,000 delegates, who, according to the statistics of the Prague Convention Bureau, spent an average of 2.27 days here and most frequently discussed topics from the fields of medical sciences, economics and finance, or IT and telecommunications.”

Local organisers increased their share of international events, making up 58.5% of the total. Event planners in the United States led demand, helping Prague secure ninth place on the Cvent’s platform for US organisers. The UK, Germany, and France followed as significant sources.

Beyond Prague: A Nation of Rising Meeting Destinations

The Czech Republic as a whole saw gains, with the nation now ranking 21st worldwide for congress events. Brno, in particular, climbed more than 30 spots to reach 112th, signalling a growing interest in destinations beyond the capital. This shift matches trends toward a more even distribution of tourism across regions, an approach that supports sustainable travel experiences and economic benefits.

František Reismüller, Director of the Czech Tourist Authority – CzechTourism, offered this reflection: “Prague rightly maintains its position as a top congress destination in Europe and globally. What’s especially encouraging is the growing interest in other cities and regions throughout Czechia. From the perspective of sustainable tourism, this is a key trend. Through MICE events, we can motivate visitors to explore lesser-known locations and help spread tourism more evenly. Congresses also bring economic benefits, enhance the prestige of the host destination, and contribute valuable know-how that can benefit both the public and private sectors. Ultimately, this strengthens the stability of tourism and reinforces the perception of Czechia as an attractive, professional, and innovative congress destination.”

The record-breaking pace at the Prague Congress Centre amplified the city’s reputation for excellence. Lenka Žlebková, CEO of the Prague Congress Centre, explained: “2024 was a record-breaking year for Prague as well as for the Prague Congress Centre – not only in terms of economic performance, but also in the calibre of international events we hosted. From the world’s largest heart and lung transplantation congress (ISHLT) to global tech and business summits, we continue to be a place where ideas, industries and people connect and moments matter.” Žlebková highlighted that “Prague’s position among the world’s top five meeting destinations reflects what international organisers value most: professional infrastructure, innovation, and a clear focus on sustainability. Our continued investments in immersive technologies – such as a full-stage LED wall and advanced AV systems – have paid off as they enable us to deliver world-class experiences that meet the highest expectations of the global event industry.”

Event experts, tourists, and locals alike see Prague as more than a backdrop—it’s a destination shaped by collaboration, ambition, and a growing commitment to both quality and sustainability.