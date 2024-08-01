Ancient Bronze Treasure Unearthed in Czech Field

Find: The hoard includes ancient jewellery and weapons

In June, stunning Bronze Age artefacts were found during a routine archaeological survey in a Czech field. This remarkable hoard includes eight arm rings, two pins, eight axes, and one spearhead. These items were uncovered near Budyně nad Ohří, approximately 35 miles northwest of Prague.

Metal Detectors and Initial Findings

Archaeologists from the Museum in Roudnice nad Labem stumbled upon this collection using metal detectors. They estimate that most of these pieces date back to around 1600 B.C.

Experts from the Podřipské Museum later analyzed the artefacts more closely. The collection consists of well-preserved arm rings, axes, pins, and a bronze spearhead.

Possible Reasons for the Hoard

Martin Trefný, head of the Museum of Podřipsko in Roudnice nad Labem, suggests three main theories for why these items were buried:

The hoard might be a batch of votive gifts to deities. The items could have been hidden during an attack on the village to protect valuable property from enemies. It might be a storage pit belonging to a producer or trader.

Age and Rarity of the Artifacts

Over the past year, the Institute of Archaeology and Museology at Masaryk University in Brno has closely examined the items. They have confirmed that these objects date to about 3,500 years ago, placing them in the Middle Bronze Age, with even one axe dating back to the early Bronze Age.

Value and Secrecy

Although other, perhaps richer, hoards have been discovered before in Czechia, Trefný calls this find rare. He emphasizes that its historical and scientific value far exceeds any monetary worth.

The exact location of the discovery is being kept secret to protect the site from amateur treasure hunters. The items will soon undergo conservation treatment before being displayed at the Podřipské Museum. This ensures their preservation and makes them accessible for public viewing.