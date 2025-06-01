Heavy Rains Turn Crete into an Obstacle Course

Heavy rains pounded Heraklion, Rethymno, and southern Crete overnight.

Landslides blocked key roads; crews opened most routes quickly.

Kourtaliotiko and Samaria Gorges stayed closed due to danger.

Local weather experts forecast the sun and rising temperatures soon.

Officials promise improved conditions, but hikers should stay informed about updates.

Heavy rains barged into Crete before sunrise, upending more than a few Greek coffee routines. Thunder and lightning gave the island a wild wake-up call, especially in Heraklion and several southern towns. Yesterday, in Rethymno, the sky chucked down so much rain the Kourtaliotiko Gorge set off a landslide, which promptly blocked the road to Plakias. While sleepy tourists might have been grateful for the sound effects, drivers and locals weren’t pleased.

Crews from Agios Vasilios hit the scene early, shoveling debris and clearing the way for traffic. The Kourtaliotiko Gorge, already closed to visitors, saw rocks and mud spill onto access roads. “We had problems in certain areas of the road network, which were dealt with immediately. Problems also in Kourtaliotiko Gorge—even though it’s closed, we had landslides on the road,” said Giorgos Tsapakis, Deputy Regional Governor for Civil Protection—big hats off to local teams for the rapid cleanup.

If you’re road-tripping around southern Crete, you might notice lingering mud or a few anxious goats. Municipal crews worked overtime, but flash flooding and landslides left their mark. Areas like Agios Vasilios and Kantanos-Selino collected quite a few millimeters of rain, but by morning, main roads re-opened. Tourists should still keep an eye out for blocked paths or sudden roadwork.

Hiking Plans? Not So Fast

If hiking Crete’s gorges is on your bucket list, make sure it’s written in pencil. The Samaria Gorge, Crete’s superstar hiking spot, stayed firmly shut by order of the Natural Environment and Climate Change Organization (OFYPEKA). Officials played it safe. “The Samaria Gorge is closed for precautionary reasons; the decision is from OFYPEKA. We thought it necessary for safety’s sake—even though the extreme weather didn’t happen, it needed to stay closed,” Tsapakis explained.

The list of nature’s handiwork included rockfalls, minor landslides, and eroded paths—enough to keep walkers and would-be Instagrammers away until at least Sunday. “The area’s heavy rains and storms have triggered rock falls, erosion, and some minor landslides. As a result, the gorge will stay closed to visitors tomorrow (Monday, June 2), too, so the path and infrastructure can be checked,” the Environmental Agency announced.

Travelers should keep checking local alerts before heading out. Treks can shift from photo-worthy to perilous at short notice after heavy storms.

Weather: Storms Fizzle, Sun on the Way

The worst appears over for sunseekers. Meteorologist Manolis Lekkas delivered the weather forecast most tourists want to hear: “Gradually, the upper turbulence will shift east, a slightly warmer air mass will start to affect us, so we will have good weather and sunshine. Winds from the north will persist but weaken. Waves will also continue into Sunday, and temperatures will rise to 22–24°C.” In short, don’t pack away your swimsuit just yet.

By the first week of June, Crete is expected to be in full summer mode. Locals promise a return to bright days and heat that might even push past 30°C—prime time for beaches and Greek salads.