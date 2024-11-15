TUI Plans Strategic Growth in the Czech Republic

TUI Group is broadening its holiday offerings across Europe, focusing on enhancing its market presence in the Czech Republic.

“We have big plans for next year. Offers for the upcoming summer season are already live and in high demand. In addition, we want to have a total of ten own shops with 60 employees. For summer 2025, our goal is to take 100,000 customers on holiday with TUI,” remarked Marcin Dymnicki, Managing Director of TUI Czech Republic.

“We offer our customers the most popular hotels in the most popular destinations in the Mediterranean with our brands RIU, TUI Magic Life, and TUI Blue, as well as exotic long-haul destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Zanzibar,” Dymnicki added.

By next summer, the company intends to double its Czech clientele. Plans are underway to open ten TUI stores nationwide. Antalya, Mallorca, and Crete are among the most sought-after destinations.

Warm weather locales like Bulgaria, Egypt, Cyprus, the Canary Islands, and Madeira also rank high in popularity. Partner airlines facilitate continuous direct flights from Ostrava and Brno to some of Europe’s most scenic beaches. The upcoming winter sees heightened interest in the Turkish Riviera, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, and the Canary Islands, all conveniently reachable from the Czech Republic via direct flights.

Additionally, TUI provides dynamic package options from Germany and Austria, catering to customers near the borders. For travellers preferring to drive, TUI offers varied hotel options in Croatia, Italy, and Poland, as well as ski trips in Austria and South Tyrol. Long-distance trips to the Caribbean or the Indian Ocean are readily accessible through multiple platforms.

TUI customers across the Czech Republic enjoy a wide array of travel choices. With extensive flight and accommodation connections, TUI offers an unmatched selection in the market and the security of bundled packages.

The company’s reach includes more than 300 partner travel agencies and online platforms. This summer, four TUI outlets opened in Prague, Brno, and Ostrava, and six more are planned.